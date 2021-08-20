Daniela and Enzo Dalmazzo Florida couple arrested using fake COVID-19 vaccine card to fly to Hawaii amid escalating rates of infections.

Must be the idyllic paradise weather? A Florida couple was arrested for using fake vaccination cards to travel to Hawaii — days after a California father and son were also busted for trying the same tactic as they entered the breezy Pacific Ocean state, according to reports.

Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, and Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, of Miami, flew to Honolulu Aug. 11, presenting phony cards for themselves and their two young children, born in 2016 and 2017, according to complaints filed by the Hawaii Attorney General’s office, obtained by WTVJ.

The children’s cards were an immediate red flag for an airport screener — because both kids are too young to be inoculated with any of the jabs approved for use in the US, WTVJ reported.

‘The screener at the airport, when they came through, noticed an anomaly about the age of the children and the vaccine, and that’s how we got involved,’ Special Agent Joe Logan, of the Hawaii Attorney General’s office, told WTVJ.

The pair was found in violation of the state’s Safe Travel Program, which requires visitors to present proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test to avoid a 10-day quarantine.

Escalating rates of infections in Hawaii

The Dalmazzos were charged with falsifying a vaccine card — and Daniela was hit with an additional two counts for submitting the phony records for their two kids, WTVJ reported, citing the complaints.

Anyone found guilty of falsifying vaccination documents in the state could face a $5,000 fine and/or a year in prison.

The couple was cited a total of $8,000 and posted bail.

Three days earlier, California father and son Norbert Chung, 57, and Trevor Chung, 19, were taken into custody at Honolulu’s airport for allegedly showing fake COVID-19 passports.

The Aloha State has been grappling with soaring COVID-19 cases this month.

There were 752 new cases reported across the islands on Wednesday, mainly among those 18 to 44 years old, according to the state’s Disease Outbreak Control Division, and over the past two weeks, there have been 8,662 new cases.

On August 11, when the couple was arrested, 743 cases were related to community spread, according to state data, with five non-resident cases and 393 of an unknown origin.

By August 17, there were 632 cases of unknown origin, with 47 related to community spread.

Meanwhile, 61.6 percent of the state has completed their COVID vaccine, higher than the percentage of all Americans who have received a full COVID vaccine dose, at 51.1 percent on Wednesday, per the CDC.