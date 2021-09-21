Brian Laundrie attorney cancels press conference at last minute on the same day the results of Gabby Petito autopsy results being released. No reason given.

An attorney for Brian Laundrie’s family abruptly canceled a press conference scheduled for Tuesday noon– as authorities ramp up a criminal probe of the likely death of Laundrie’s girlfriend, Gabby Petito.

‘As per my conversation with the FBI this evening there will be no press conference tomorrow,’ lawyer Steven Bertolino told the nypost.

But Bertolino said it was ‘not true’ that the FBI had advised him to cancel.

‘Just not in my clients’ best interest,’ he wrote in a text message.

The press conference had been scheduled on the same day of the release of the autopsy on female human remains found in Wyoming that authorities believe is that of missing 21 year old woman, Gabby Petito.

Legal culpability?

FBI agents and local police raided Laundrie’s parents’ home in North Port, Fla. Monday calling it an active “crime scene.” Laundrie, 23, was supposedly last seen by his family last week, prior to the remains being found. It wouldn’t be until three days that had passed that Chris and Roberta eventually contacting the FBI to say that their son had gone missing. Authorities now believe Laundrie having gone into hiding.

Bertolino had initially invited members of the upcoming press conference to a Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge for the conference, only to cancel only hours later the nypost reported.

The media meeting — had it gone forward, would have constituted a rare public statement on behalf of the family and the first direct access to media since Long Island native Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11 and Brian Laundrie returning with the couple’s van to Florida on Sept. 1 while declining to notify Petito’s family he had returned without Gabby.

Petito and Laundrie embarked this summer in a van across the country for a tour of national parks documented through social media, but the trip was never completed. Petito’s family lost touch with her in late August and Laundrie arrived back at his parents’ house in the van – without Petito on Sept 1. For reasons not immediately clear, Laundrie declined to notify Petito’s family that he had returned to Florida without Gabby. Further raising suspicions, Laundrie declined to respond to desperate pleas from the Petito family who sought to make contact with their missing daughter.

Laundrie along with refusing to speak with Petito’s family, lawyered up when Gabby’s family reported her missing, with the Laundrie family attorney insisting that Brian was well within his ‘legal rights’ to refuse speaking with police.

An application for a search warrant said his parents, Christopher and Roberta, directed police to their attorney for questions.

As a nationwide effort sparked to find Petito last week, the Laundries sat on the sideline, issuing a statement through Bertolino supporting the search but saying they would remain ‘in the background.’

Will Gabby’s cause of death implicate missing boyfriend?

Christopher and Roberta Laundrie reported Brian missing last week, three days after that statement – and three days after they allegedly last heard from him.

After Petito’s likely remains were recovered over the weekend, Bertolino issues another statement calling the news “heartbreaking.”

‘The Laundrie family prays for Gabby and her family,’ the statement said.

A likely cause of death is scheduled to be released for Petito later today on Tuesday as a nation collectively holds its breath …while Brian Laundrino continues to remain in hiding and whether authorities may deem him directly responsible for Gabby’s death.