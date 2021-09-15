Woman dragged to her death by SF BART train tethered to dog...

Amy Adams San Francisco woman dragged to her death by BART train while tethered to her dog. Tragedy occurred after passenger alighted train while dog was still inside as doors were closing.

A woman was dragged to her death by a BART train departing a San Francisco station, Monday afternoon, after her dog’s leash, which was wrapped around her waist, got caught in the doors and pulled her onto the tracks.

The woman, identified as 41-year-old Amy Adams of San Francisco, was standing on the Powell Street station platform with the dog tethered to her waist. She and the dog boarded a train headed for Dublin/Pleasanton, but ‘at the very last second, right as the doors were closing,’ she hopped off, BART said. The dog remained on the train.

BART (Bay Area Rapid Transit) said Adams appeared to be waving at someone officials noted.

The train left the station and Adams was dragged onto the tracks where she was killed in a freak accident. The dog was not injured, and there was indication it was a service animal.

The incident was reported to have occurred circa 3.16 p.m.

Banging on train door while being dragged

Heather Griffin, who was at the Powell station after the tragedy occurred, described seeing a mother and daughter crying after witnessing the victim being dragged by her backpack after banging on the doors of the moving train.

‘It was a rough evening,’ Griffin told KTVU. ‘Aside from all the commute issues.’

BART’s Chief Safety Officer is working with NTSB investigators and BART Police and the investigation is on-going.

‘This is a tragic loss of life, and we are following all safety protocols,’ said BART Spokesperson Alicia Trost.

Safety procedures

Leashed or harnessed service dogs are allowed on BART trains, while all other animals, including non-service dogs, must be in carriers.

BART officials also said the standard procedure is for the operator to look back to make sure passengers are clear of the doors, but that Adams got off the train as the doors were closing, after the operator would have looked back.

