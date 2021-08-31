Janae Gagnier aka Miss Mercedes Morr Instagram model killed in suspected murder suicide by stalker, Kevin Alexander Accorto.

A popular Instagram model and OnlyFans star who counted Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion among her millions of followers was killed in an apparent murder-suicide in Texas, authorities said.

Janae Gagnier, 33, otherwise known as Miss Mercedes Morr to her 2.6 million Instagram fans, was found strangled in her Richmond, Houston area apartment Sunday afternoon, by cops sent there to conduct a welfare check, KHOU reports.

A man suspected of killing Gagnier, Kevin Alexander Accorto, 34, of Florida, was also found dead inside the apartment from ‘multiple sharp force trauma,’ according to a medical examiner who ruled the man’s death a suicide.

‘At this point in the investigation, it is not believed that there was a relationship between the suspect and the victim,’ Richmond police spokesman Lt. Lowell Neinast told the nypost in a statement.

Police told KHOU they found no signed of forced entry at Gagnier’s apartment. It remained unclear if the assailant had previously met his victim. Authorities were investigating if Accorto had ever had any online communication with Gagnier.

Out of state stalker

Neighbors who gathered at her apartment complex Sunday said they were shocked to see the crime scene.

‘This lady did pass away, she was killed and that’s really all we know,’ neighbor, Field Ledford told the station. ‘Certainly going to be praying for her family … It’s a tragedy for the whole community.’

Gagnier’s family told investigators there was no relationship between her and Accorto, leading them to suspect she was stalked by the man on social media.

Gagnier’s sister, London, posted on Instagram that she had checked on her Thursday and all was well.

‘Yesterday was the worst day of my life,’ Gagnier’s sister wrote. ‘My heart is gone … My soul is gone.’

Gagnier was killed in the ‘sickest way’ by an out-of-state ‘stalker’ who had been following the social media model, her sister claimed.

An investigation into what preceded the suspected murder-suicide is ongoing, Richmond police said.

Officers have not given many details about the model’s death or any motive for her killing.

No official cause of death has been given for either victim or suspect yet.