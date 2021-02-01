Celebrities Who Make the Most Money on OnlyFans: How social media influencers, celebs, reality stars are making the most of dedicated fans to share private (controversial) material.

The pandemic has made both entertainment and dating tricky, so it is not surprising that OnlyFans became so popular last year. We all need some excitement in our lives, and OnlyFans is as good a place as any to get it. However, as many celebrities have shown, Only Fans are also an awesome place to make an extra buck. Thanks to the recent research by SlotsUp, we know how much they are earning there. Let’s just say the numbers are impressive.

What’s OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is a subscription-based platform where content creators can make money by offering content to their subscribers. Alternatively, the pay-per-view feature is also available. Although the service features various content, including wellness, fitness, and music, it is known mostly as a platform for adult content popular among models, influencers, and sex workers. Many celebrities are using OnlyFans as an additional source of income. This comes in handy considering that the entertainment industry has struggled since the beginning of the pandemic.

Which Celebrities Are Popular on OnlyFans?

The Top Three:

Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna is known as a model, socialite, social media influencer, and above everything, Nicky Minaj’s look alike. She became popular about a decade ago after acting as a stunt double for Nicky in Kanye’s “Monster.” Blac Chyna’s popularity could have been fleeting, yet she seized the moment. She became an influencer, a fashion inspiration, and a makeup line owner. Now, Blac Chyna also holds the status of the celebrity making the most money on OnlyFans. Thanks to her huge Instagram follower base (over 16 million), she gained a fanbase on OnlyFans easily and is estimated to earn about $20 million a month through the service.

Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne’s career endeavors are even more diverse. She is known for her acting, music, modeling, social media, and – you saw this coming, OnlyFans. Some of her best-known works include Disney Channel’s Shake It Up (as a child actor at the time), The Babysitter series, and, most recently, Infamous. Bella Thorne has appeared on the lists of hottest celebrities repeatedly, so it is not in any way surprising that she is also popular on OnlyFans. If you want to get a sneak peek without actually going on OnlyFans, check Bella’s Instagram. Obviously, everything is much more PG there, but you will get an idea. Bella Thorn’s estimated income from OnlyFans is roughly $12 million per month.

Cardi B

It is actually surprising that Cardi B is only in third place, given that she is arguably the biggest celebrity on this list. The explanation is pretty simple, though. OnlyFans may be home to creativity in all shapes and sizes, but adult content is what most users are there for. Just looking at Cardi B’s music videos, one would think that that is exactly what she offers her subscribers. Instead, most of what Cardi B posts on OnlyFans is behind-the-scenes footage. She does not try to deceive her base and is very upfront, stating that nudes is not something her OnlyFans account is going to feature any time soon. Still, there must be quite a lot of people who appreciate her behind-the-scenes materials. Cardi B is making over $9 million a month, which is, well . . . a lot.

Over Honorable Mentions:

