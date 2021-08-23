Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner Moab Utah couple killed at campsite. Newly married sex couple found shot dead after complaining about weirdo freaking them out days before.

A same sex married couple was found shot to death at their Utah campsite last Wednesday — just days after complaining to friends about a man who had been ‘creeping them out’.

Kylen Schulte, 24, and Crystal Turner, 38, were discovered dead in Utah’s La Sal Mountains after they had been reported missing last weekend when they failed to show up to work for two consecutive days, Fox 13 reported.

Schulte and Turner had married four months ago and had been living out of their van-turned-camper at various campsites in the Grand County outback according to family members.

One of the couple’s friends who was searching for them herself came upon one of their bodies in the South Mesa area before calling police.

When deputies with the Grand County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they located the other body.

Rural community not at ease with alternative lifestyles

Authorities said they are treating the deaths as homicides. They have not identified a suspect, but said the fatal shootings appear to be an isolated incident.

Schulte’s aunt, Bridget Calvert, told Fox 13 that the two women had recently complained to their friends about a man acting strangely near their campsite.

‘They said they were going to go move, they were going to go pack up and move their campsite — that he was still creeping them out,’ Calvert said, recalling the women’s conversation with their friends.

When some individuals expressed concern on the GCSO Facebook post that there could be an ongoing threat to the public, officials wrote: ‘At this time, there is not believed to be a threat to the public in this area.’

Schulte was born in Vail, Colo., but had been living in Moab with Turner. Turner was from Hot Springs, Ark., and had started a romantic relationship with Schulte in 2019 according to SLTRIB.

While MOAB was receptive to many walks of life, some fret that rural Grand County may not have been so accommodating to diverse lifestyles as the city center given the prevalence of racist and off-color nicknames for local climbing spots in the past few years.