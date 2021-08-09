: About author bio at bottom of article.

Jodie Meschuk Colorado anti-vaxx mom supermarket licking drama in bid to increase COVID immunity as local woman seeks to prove that COVID-19 isn’t really a big deal.

Why decline? A self identified anti vaxxer has gone viral after she filmed herself licking items at a supermarket in an effort to prove that COVID-19 ‘isn’t a big deal’.

Jodie Meschuk, who claims she cured autism, posted a since-deleted video to her Instagram page where she attempted to educate her followers about the spread of disease.

Meschuk was filmed licking several items in the grocery store including her shopping cart, produce bags and the door handle of a beer fridge as she pranced about the store without wearing a face mask.

‘Germs fortify your immune system. Exposure to germs builds defenses against asthma and allergies. Microbes help digestion,’ Meschuk captioned the footage according to the dailymail.

She also told her followers to ‘be free,’ implying that coronavirus mandates restrict freedoms and to have ‘love over fear, not law’.

Karen (Jodie Meschuk) licks grocery store items to “disprove” viruses. pic.twitter.com/2RJtGzPWyb — Karen (@crazykarens) August 8, 2021

Holistic lifestyle

Meschuk is believed to live in Colorado, although it is unclear where clip was filmed.

The licking video has been removed from Meschuk’s Instagram page. It is unclear if she took it down, or if Instagram removed the video themselves.

According to her social media accounts, Meschuk lives a ‘holistic lifestyle’ and provides information about quantum medicine to her more than 17,900 followers.

Her posts address contentious issues, including as the coronavirus, vaccines, racism in America and religion.

She also wrote a book titled Autism Reimagined where she allegedly explains how to ‘reverse the diagnosis’. (don’t you wish you were this talented too…?).

Sample reactions on social media to her anti vaxx supermarket licking escapade included the following:

@JodieMeschuk you’re a disgusting and selfish individual,

‘And in this weeks episode of ‘You can’t fix STUPID’…we have @JodieMeschuk,’

‘Absolute stupidity. Sure, don’t get vaccinated and don’t wear a mask if that’s how you want to live your life, but don’t subject others to your disgusting behaviours.’

‘Is @JodieMeschuk in jail yet? If intentionally coughing in someone is assault, this should also be assault. It gives others a rational reason to fear injury.’

Meschuk to date has declined to respond to media overtures for comment. Can anyone guess why?