Devin Jose Jones Alexandria, Louisiana groom shoots friend after wedding suspecting affair with bride on wedding night as they rode home.

A Louisiana groom reportedly shot a friend on his wedding day after believing the man was having an affair with his new wife as they were riding back home.

Devin Jose Jones, 30, of Alexandria, and his bride were riding with the victim after the wedding on Saturday night when they were caught in traffic on I-10 in Louisiana, St. John’s Parish Sheriff Mike Tregre told L’Observateur.

At around 11 p.m, while stuck in traffic, the newly married groom began accusing his new wife of having an affair with his friend, seated in the car with them.

At some point, Jones got out of the car and pulled out his firearm and chased the friend between cars along the highway, shooting and wounding him in the leg, police said.

Jones’ wife, meanwhile, stopped an ambulance and told personnel her husband was trying to kill her before barricading herself inside, police said.

Jones then tried to force his way inside the ambulance.

Police caught up to Jones on foot, and arrested him.

A bystander was also wounded in the hand after a bullet tore through the rear glass of their vehicle according to KALB.

The victims were airlifted to University Medical Center in New Orleans and are in stable condition.

‘I’m just glad nobody got killed,’ Tregre told press. ‘It was a very unusual night last night … in the top 10 of my years.’

The newly married groom has since been charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated second-degree battery, and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property, according to jail records.

The investigation is ongoing, Tregre said, while also saying alcohol was a factor in the incident.