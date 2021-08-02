Aaron Morgan Baton Rouge Louisiana man goes on crime spree that sees him stab his grandmother to death, injure his mother along with shooting at three people.

A 28 year old Baton Rouge, Louisiana man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his grandmother to death, seriously injuring his mother, along with shooting three people while trying to steal their vehicles during a Sunday morning crime spree.

Aaron Morgan was shot twice by East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s deputies as he tried to flee on foot after abandoning a stolen vehicle WBRZ reported. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was scheduled to be charged with the murder of his 78 year old grandmother, Dianne Gafford, among other charges, upon his release from the hospital.

The grandson’s crime spree began Sunday morning at a house in the Wimbledon neighborhood, where Morgan stabbed his grandmother and mother following an escalation of a domestic violence situation. The mother has not been identified.

After the stabbings, the 28 year old fled the scene in his grandmother’s car, driving to the nearby Highland Marketplace shopping center, where he tried to dump his grandmother’s car and steal another, KATC reported. There, he shot a man while trying to steal his truck and two women while trying to take their vehicle, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said during a press meeting. Then he found a vehicle running with the keys inside and took off in that.

Deputies spotted him a short distance away and pursued him until he abandoned the vehicle and took off on foot. When he pointed his gun at the deputies, they opened fire, Gautreaux said.

Motorcycle accident left suspect disfigured

The three people who were shot at the shopping center are in stable condition, he said, after a doctor and nurses from the Ochsner Urgent Care facility in the shopping center treated them until ambulances arrived.

Police have not indicated a motive for the violence. Gafford would have celebrated her 79th birthday on Thursday.

Of note, WAFB reported Morgan being charged in 2011 with simple criminal damage to property, citing court records.

In that case, he spray-painted graffiti on the side of bus at Life Tabernacle Church, according to a probable cause report. Beyond the 2011 incident, Morgan, had only traffic infractions on his criminal record in East Baton Rouge parish.

According to Facebook, in 2012, Morgan was in a motorcycle wreck that broke almost every bone in his face. The accident left him disfigured and led to his appearance changed as a result.