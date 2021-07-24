Xiao Qiumei crane video: Chinese influencer falls 160ft to her death during live stream she was sharing with her more than 100,000 followers at her place of work.

At what cost the perfect selfie? A 23-year-old woman has apparently become the second social media star in China to plunge to her death in recent weeks while recording herself on camera.

Xiao Qiumei, 23, was a crane operator who shared videos of her career to a reported social media audience of 100,000 followers.

In her final video, she is speaking into a camera in what appears to be a crane cabin when the camera suddenly switches to images of blurry equipment whizzing past the lens. Qiumei fell about 160 feet (48meters), according to reports.

Another social media influencer, Sofia Cheung, 32, of Hong Kong, fell to her death on July 10 while snapping a selfie for Instagram while precariously standing next to a waterfall.

Eyewitnesses say that Quimei fell to the ground with her phone in her hand on Tuesday around 5:40 p.m., after most of her co-workers had left the site in the city of Quzhou, in China’s western Zhejiang Province, according to The Sun.

Internet stunt

The appeal of the Qiumei’s shared images hinged on her going against the rugged image of a typical crane operator. Instead the rising influencer was petite and pretty and looked even younger than her reported 23 years. She was said to be the mother of two children.

The family has confirmed her death, saying it was the result of an ‘accident at work’, not that of an ‘internet stunt’ going awry as some speculated.

Funeral services have already occurred along with cremation of Qiumei’s ashes being placed on a small table beneath an umbrella in accordance with local customs.

The social media’s death parallels a rising trend of other influencers inadvertently dying during their quest to produce seemingly unbeatable and unique images in which to wow and share with their followers – but at what cost?