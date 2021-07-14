Sofia Cheung death: Hong Kong Instagram star selfie death.

Sofia Cheung death: Hong Kong Instagram star falls to her death while taking selfie overlooking waterfall. Influencer had a history of taking risky and daring photos.

A Hong Kong Instagram star known for her daredevil photos plummeted to her death after slipping while taking selfie at a waterfall according to a report.

The incident occurred as Sofia Cheung, 32, and three friends had embarked on a trip to Ha Pak Lai park around 11 a.m. Saturday, the Sun reported. The influencer had decided to take selfies at the edge of a waterfall at the park’s Pineapple Mountain site — a locale popular with hikers at sunset — when she apparently lost her footing and fell into the 16-foot pool below.

Cheung’s friends called emergency services, who promptly arrived and took woman to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival, according to the Sun.

Sofia was well-known among her social media followers for her risky adventures, with the social media influencer often sharing pictures of herself hanging off cliff edges and scaling mountaintops overlooking steep drops.

She enjoyed spending time outdoors and her Instagram page, which had more than 6,000 followers at the time of her death, lists her main passions as hiking, kayaking, exploring, outdoor activities and photography.

Spate of recent deaths amongst social media influencers

The social media star had frequently posted pictures of herself posing on the edges of steep cliffs to her Instagram account, where she included the tagline, ‘Life should be fun not dumb.’

Cheung’s last-ever Instagram pic, from July 9, depicted her sitting in the surf while holding a boogie board. The caption read, ‘Better Days are coming. They are called: Saturday and Sunday.’

The photo has since been inundated with condolences, with one bereaved fan writing, ‘RIP don’t wanna believe this happened to you.’

Another lamented, ‘thought better days are coming when Saturday and Sunday? will gonna miss your chat every day. I love you always. rest in peace my pretty sofi.’

The woman’s death is one of a spate of recent deaths as influencers increasingly take ever daring snaps to appeal to new and present followers.