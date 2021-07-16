: About author bio at bottom of article.

East Brooklyn shooting: Simeon Pierrot riding Citi Bike man shot at point blank outside East Flatbush store, no arrests. Daylight execution believed to be gang related.

Video has captured the moment an assailant taking aim at a a young man who had momentarily pulled up on a Citi Bike and fatally shooting the victim point blank at an East Flatbush, Brooklyn location.

The shooting incident happened on Wednesday at 2:20 p.m. outside of a store on Clarkston Avenue and East 53rd Street in East Flatbush according to ABC7NY.

Simeon Pierrot, 21, was shot multiple times in the torso and one time in the left forearm He lived just one block away from the scene of the shooting.

The man was rushed to Kings County Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The young killer was caught on camera (see below) talking on his phone outside the store before suddenly pulling out a gun and shooting his victim at point blank range and then fleeing the crime scene.

Victim alleged to belong to gang

The incident unfolded when Simeon stepped out of his home nearby to buy a drink from his local bodega, his family told the NY Daily News.

Family members described the 21 year old as a hardworking young man who worked at a Walgreen’s store.

‘He was very respectful, kind and down to earth. He was always willing to help,’ said the relative.

‘He was a hard-working cashier at Walgreens. It’s terrible news. We’re just mourning the loss.’

Police sources told Daily News they believe the execution was gang-related, with the victim’s Facebook page identifying him as a member of the notorious Crips gang.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Simeon knew his assailant, and if so, in what capacity.

To date, police have not announced any arrests nor identified the wanted man.

Soaring NYC crime

The daylight execution marks just the latest horrifying incident to rock NYC in recent months, as crime soars and fears mount that the city is headed back to the dark days of the ’70s and ’80s when violence was rife.

NYPD data shows that shootings have spiked 28.9 percent in 2021 compared to last year as of July 11, with 803 incidents compared to 623 in 2020 according to statistics cited by the dailymail.

Shooting victims are also up a staggering 22.2 percent year over year, with 931 people falling victim to gun crime compared to 623 by this time last year.

The number of murders has also risen from 215 to 225 in the same timeframe – a 4.7 percent rise.

Rape has surged 7.3 percent and other sex crimes 25.9 percent.

The biggest leap in crime rates is for hate crimes, which has surged by 118.2 percent in the last year.

Anyone with information in regard to Wednesday’s East Flatbush shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).