Corona movie theatre shooting during Purge sequel leaves one dead, one on life support. Rylee Goodrich id as fatality and Tiktok star Anthony Barajas aka Its Anthony Michael on life support.

Life mirroring art? An 18-year-old woman is dead and a 19-year-old man is on life support after a shooting at a Corona movie theater in California Monday night, during a ‘horror movie’ showing of ‘The Forever Purge.’

The shooting happened just before midnight at the Regal Edwards Corona Crossings during a showing of the film. Ironically the shooting occurred during the showing of a horror-movie about a dystopian America where murder is legal once a year for 12 hours the Corona Police Department said.

Rylee Goodrich, 18, of Corona was identified as the fatality. The teen was shot fatally in the head according to CBS Los Angeles.

The man who was wounded was identified as Anthony Barajas, 19, also of Corona. He was transported to a local hospital and was on life support, police said. The two were together inside the theater seeing a 9:35 p.m. showing of the film when they were shot, abc7 reported.

Staff at the movie theater discovered both victims while cleaning up after the movie ended.

Six tickets purchased during showing

‘Officers arrived on scene, they located two people down suffering from gunshot wounds inside the theater,’ said Officer Tobias Kouroubacalis of the Corona Police Department.

But exactly what happened inside the theater is still a mystery because it’s not believed that many people were inside when the shooting took place.

‘I’m being told right now there were six tickets purchased for that movie showing,’ said Kouroubacalis.

‘During the actual movie time, no one apparently heard the gunshot,’ theater employee Kailyn Dillon told KCAL. ‘I know that we do have security bag checks that we do on the daily and, unfortunately, I’m not sure if just was missed or if it was in a holster on their belt.’

Life mirroring art?

Authorities were questioning what led up to the shooting inside the theater, whether it was random, targeted shooting, the result of a dispute and whether there were any witnesses, or as some had wondered, was life mirroring art? Of note, police confirmed that no weapon was found at the scene.

‘We’re asking for anyone who might have been inside that movie, or a theater adjacent to that, for any information at all, whether they saw something or heard something, or anybody out in the parking lot in that time frame who may have seen something or heard something, please call us,’ Kouroubacalis said according to abc7.

Goodrich attended Corona High and played volleyball, ran track and was also a cheerleader. She was given a scholarship to Grand Canyon University in its STEM program according to family. She was home for the summer visiting family in Corona and had recently started an eyelash business.

No suspects, no arrests

Goodrich’s cousin, Ashley Cole described her loved one as someone with a ‘great heart’ and motivated to help others, including her family and younger sister.

Barajas was described as a standout soccer player at Mater Dei High. The 19 year old had a vast array of followers on social media, with more than 40,000 followers on his Instagram and more than 1M followers on TikTok.

‘It’s a mystery that I hope people can come forth and talk about and report, so that we can get to the bottom of it,’ Cole said according to abc7. ‘There needs to be justice.’

The movie theater which is 45 miles southeast of Los Angeles remains closed.