A conservative radio host in Tennessee, who had been a Covid-19 vaccine sceptic until he was hospitalized with the deadly virus has implored his listeners to get vaccinated.

Phil Valentine, 61, who hosts a show on SuperTalk 99.7 WTN in Nashville, is battling ‘Covid pneumonia and the attendant side effects,’ his brother, Mark, said in a statement Thursday on the radio show.

‘Please continue to pray for his recovery and PLEASE GO GET VACCINATED!’ Mark Valentine said.

The comments come after the previously anti vaxxer radio host being in a critical care unit on supplemental oxygen as his condition continued to deteriorate since first testing positive.

‘First of all, he’s regretful that he wasn’t a more vocal advocate of the vaccination,’ Mark Valentine continued. ‘For those listening, I know if he were able to tell you this, he would tell you, ‘Go get vaccinated. Quit worrying about the politics. Quit worrying about all the conspiracy theories.’’

‘Yes the rumors are true’

In a July 12 Facebook post, Valentine seemingly in high spirits told his followers that he had the coronavirus.

‘Yes, the rumors are true. I have COVID. Unfortunately for the haters out there, it looks like I’m going to make it.’ he posted.

But things began to change.

Valentine returned to Facebook two days later, this time striking a more grateful tone while ‘alternatives,’ to vaccines.

‘Thanks for all the prayers and well-wishes,’ he said. ‘The good news is there are some very effective alternatives to the vaccine.

‘If you’re high risk of dying from COVID I still strongly suggest you consider the vaccine, but this it totally your choice,’ he said in a post. ‘Just make sure you’re prepared if you decide against the vaccine.’

Things took a turn for the worse, with the man’s family announcing that Valentine was now in critical care unit- while emphasizing he was not on on a ventilator.

Mainstream media is saying the delta variant is ravaging America due to the unvaccinated.

Serious question—Do you guys know a single unvaccinated person, (personally) who has been diagnosed with the variant? I do not but am looking to speak with/interview one of these people. — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) July 21, 2021

Vaccine resistance continues to persist

Valentine like many other conservative media commentators had previously expressed his disagreement with mask mandates, stating that hospitals were never in danger of being overwhelmed by COVID-19 patients, while also describing face masks as an ‘over-reach.’ He has also been critical of the virus vaccines, voicing his concerns over their safety.

‘Phil would like for his listeners to know that while he has never been an ‘anti-vaxer’ he regrets not being more vehemently ‘Pro-Vaccine’ and looks forward to being able to more vigorously advocate that position as soon as he is back on the air, which we all hope will be soon,’ the man’s family wrote in their statement.

The U.S. continues to lead the world with nearly 34.3 million confirmed COVID-19 infections and over 626,000 deaths, according to Worldmeters.

Recent u turns in Florida, Missouri and Texas with COVID related illnesses threatens to derail the progress the US has made since getting the general population vaccinated as vaccine resistance among conservative, evangelical, and rural Americans continues to persist.