Malad Idaho accident kills Kambrie Horsley 10 year old girl after rock crashes through windshield hitting her in the head while riding with dad. Was sitting in passenger seat.

A 10-year-old Idaho girl was killed when a rock crashed through the windshield of her father’s truck and hit in her in the head as she rode with her dad earlier this week, according to reports.

Kambrie Horsley was riding in her dad’s vehicle in Malad on Monday when a semi driving on the same road dislodged a 4-inch rock from the roadway, leading to the mass object hitting the windshield of Brad Horsley’s car and into the head of his 10 year old daughter The Idaho State Journal reported.

Kambrie died despite her father rushing her to hospital for treatment.

‘Words cannot describe the shock and sadness that we all feel,’ Kambrie’s family wrote in Horsley’s obituary. ‘We will miss her terribly, but we find peace knowing she is with her Father in Heaven and those family members beyond the veil.’

‘Her happy countenance shown about her always and she gave everyone the best hugs!’ the obituary went on. ‘Kambrie sped through her short life with such drive and intensity modeling love and inclusion in all she did.’

Daddy’s girl

‘Kam Kam’ had five siblings and was remembered as ‘full of life and love and always up for an adventure.’

‘She was her daddy’s girl and loved to ride anywhere with him and the boys especially up to the land riding horses,’ the obituary stated.

‘She was her momma’s big helper in the kitchen and with the little girls. She brought such joy to us all and there is a hole in our family until we get her back. She was simply the perfect little girl.’

The driver of the semi was reportedly not aware of the tragic accident until he was tracked down by Oneida County’s sheriff’s deputies.

There was no wrongdoing involved, the sheriff’s office told the Journal.

Kambrie’s funeral is set for Saturday.