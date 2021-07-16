Laurel Eich Reno Nevada unlicensed dental assistant pulls 13 teeth from patient along with stealing $22K from her place of employment in a burglary.

Ouch! This may hurt. A Nevada woman has been arrested, accused of burglarizing the dental office where she worked as an assistant along with extracting 13 teeth from a patient – despite the worker not being a licensed dentist.

Laurel Eich, 42, of Reno upon her arrest earlier this week was charged with two counts of burglary and one count each of grand larceny, conspiracy to commit burglary, and perform surgery on another without a license. She also faces three counts of violation of probation or condition of a suspended sentence.

According to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, patrol deputies responded to an after-hours burglar alarm at a dental office on Sun Valley Boulevard May 3 where they found an an open door and a broken window, KOLO reported.

Inside, deputies discovered that $22,861 in cash and checks had been stolen from a drawer.

During the investigation, detectives identified Eich, who worked at the office as a dental assistant, as a person of interest in the burglary, and also learned that she performed 13 tooth extractions on one patient at an earlier date, according to the sheriff’s office.

Performed extraction on her own time

Authorities said Eich admitted to multiple people, including detectives, that she performed the medical procedure and used anesthetic disposed of by the dental office.

The sheriff’s office said she did the teeth extractions ‘on her own time’ but did not elaborate on the incident or the ‘patient’ involved the dailymail reports.

Eich was interviewed Wednesday, and arrested on six felony counts and one gross misdemeanor count of conspiracy to commit burglary.

Despite the sheriff’s office has not disclosed Eich’s place of employment, her LinkedIn page indicates that she was employed at Desert Valley Dental on Sun Valley Boulevard.

Come Friday, Eich remained held in the Washoe County jail on Friday on $20,000 bond.