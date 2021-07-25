Elijah Snow Arlington Texas firefighter celebrating 10 year wedding anniversary found dead in Cancun, Texas. Family claims he was beaten and kidnapped.

A Texas firefighter has been found dead in the bathroom window of a hotel in Cancun, Mexico, after having traveled with his wife to an ‘all inclusive resort’ to celebrate their tenth wedding anniversary, according to reports.

Elijah Snow, who was an eight year veteran firefighter in Arlington, had traveled with his wife, Jamie, last week to the popular holiday destination in anticipation of what was supposed to be a dream holiday.

On the first night of the vacation, the couple had gone to the hotel bar to grab drinks, with wife, Jamie Snow deciding at some point to go back to their room.

When Jamie woke up around 4 a.m. Monday, she realized that her husband wasn’t there, DFW-TV reported.

She began searching for him and was told that he had been found dead, possibly after falling between the walls of the resort next door.

Mystery death

Officials in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo said Friday that Snow’s body was discovered stuck in the bathroom window of a hotel in the Benito Juarez district.

The death appeared to be an accident and there were no signs of violence, with the man seemingly having ‘accidentally’ fallen over a wall, officials said.

A report via the DailyBeast cited Mexican officials who said Snow died of mechanical asphyxiation. Elijah Snow according to the report died as he tried to crawl into the window of a Benito Juárez hotel bathroom, about 10 miles from the hotel he was staying at with his wife.

While conceding authorities didn’t know how Snow ended up there, they claimed there had been no threat of violence.

Snow’s family, however, hired a local attorney who obtained crime scene photos showing bruises on most of his body, KTVT reported.

The family now believes that Snow was murdered after possibly being kidnapped and trying to escape.

The attorney general for Quintana Roo, Oscar Montes de Oca, told KTVT-TV that the investigation so far has not found evidence that Snow was kidnapped but that the investigation is in its early stages.

‘You’re supposed to be safe there,’ Randy Elledge, Snow’s father-in-law, told the outlet. ‘You’re at your resort, all inclusive, and have no intentions of leaving so you’ll be safe. And you’re not safe there.’

Elijah Snow is scheduled to be laid to rest in Arlington on Tuesday.