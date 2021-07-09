Deniz Saypinar Turkish bodybuilder takes to Instagram after being banned boarding American Airlines flight over risque outfit. Social media responds.

Define flying etiquette? Disconcert has come to the fore after a Turkish bodybuilder and fitness model living in the US was stopped from boarding an American Airlines aircraft in Texas, after airline staff believed the female enthusiast and social media influencer was too skimpily dressed.

Deniz Saypinar, 26, who moved to the US to avoid the conservative surroundings in her homeland, claimed she was banned from boarding her flight to Miami because the authorities found her outfit inappropriate.

Saypinar a well known fitness model, entrepreneur and social media personality, was the first woman in Turkey to ever receive an IFBB (International Federation of BodyBuilders) status reports the dailymail.

Deniz had recently moved to Los Angeles to advance her bodybuilder career and ‘experience freedom’.

However, the female bodybuilder got stuck at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport after American Airlines flight attendants found her fashion sense posing a risk to the eyeballs of other passengers in not keeping with correct flying etiquette as mandated by the airliner.

Deniz Saypinar, daha özgür bir ülkede yaşama düşüncesi ile ABD’ye göç etti. Kıyafeti müstehcen diye Texas’ta uçağa alınmadı. pic.twitter.com/zmFmPdeURl — Turkey’s Economy Channel (@TurkeysEconomyC) July 8, 2021

Outraged, Saypinar took to social media to share her episode with her one million Instagram followers, (yes kids, you know where this is going…) posting: ‘You will never believe what happened to me at Texas Airport.’

In her social media post, Saypinar criticised staff and claimed they called her ‘naked’ while sharing images of her alleged ‘transgressive’ outfit that had led to flight attendants to not let her board the flight.

The fitness model explained how she was told by staff that her style ‘disturbed other families’ at the airport.

Deniz defended herself, telling her followers: ‘I am not naked.’

She later shared an Instagram post explaining her side while also tagging American Airlines.

Posted Saypinar on Thursday: ‘I am an athlete, and now I have to wait here until the morning.

‘I like to wear feminine clothes that reveal my femininity, but I never dress in a way that will offend anyone. I’m mature and civilised enough to know what I can and cannot wear.’

‘I don’t deserve to be treated like the worst person in the world for wearing denim shorts,’ she added.

‘What separates us from animals if humans can’t control even their most primitive impulses.’

‘I feel insulted. They wouldn’t let me on the plane because I wore these shorts in the United States,‘ Saypinar said.

To prove her case, the fitness enthusiast posted photos on social media to show her fans the ‘saucy’ outfit which included a brown top, denim shorts and trainers, as well as a white blouse tied around her waist.

A follower supported her and commented: ‘It is 2021, and there is still a dress code you have to follow to board a plane, of course, only if you are a woman. This is ridiculous.’

Another added: ‘Teach society to respect women, rather than telling women what to wear or what to do.’

Saypinar, who has been working as a personal trainer for seven years, was the first non-US citizen to win the US National Bikini Fitness Competition in 2021.

In a follow up, American Airlines told The NY Post that, ‘all customers must dress appropriately and offensive clothing isn’t permitted onboard our flights.’ The airline added that Saypinar rebooked and eventually made it to Miami in time to catch some Bikini Week shows that are now featured on her Instagram Story. Indeed.