America Mafalda Thayer beheaded by boyfriend, Alexis Saborit in broad daylight along Shakopee, Minnesota street. Victim of ongoing abuse.

A 55-year-old woman was reportedly beheaded in broad daylight by her boyfriend along a Minneapolis area sidewalk on Wednesday.

The decapitated body of America Mafalda Thayer was discovered lying on the ground next to a car by cops who responded to a mid afternoon stabbing in Shakopee, Minnesota, according to KMSP.

Officers recovered a large knife in an alley nearby. Thayer’s boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, 42, was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder, cops said in a release.

The victim was described as having incurred a multitude of stab wounds. Her dislodged head was found along the ground next to her body according to KSTP.

‘I thought I saw a body on the pavement, but I wasn’t overly sure,’ nearby resident Carol Erath told KSTP. ‘It’s shocking, I just couldn’t believe somebody would be so brutal to somebody else.’

Victim of ongoing abuse

Thayer worked at the Dollar Tree and My Pillow, where co-workers said she was in a long-term relationship with the suspect and was allegedly ongoing abused by him.

Saborit had previously been convicted of gross misdemeanor domestic assault, KMSP reported.

Friends remembered Thayer, a Cuban immigrant, as hardworking, kind and warm, according to SW News Media.

Nicky Kendrick knew the victim for five years and said she used to visit her everyday at work, the outlet reported.

‘She was soft spoken, so funny and always had amazing stories. She always went out of her way to say hi to me when she saw me,’ Kendrick said.

‘She was just truly the kindest to everyone. I haven’t met anyone as genuinely kind as America was since my late grandma.’

‘I had no idea it was her at first, and then a mutual friend messaged me and it all clicked,’ she added. ‘I’m devastated, it’s unreal and I just have no words.’

My Pillow co-worker and friend, Jamie Worley said Thayer worked 70 hours a week, according to KMSP.

‘I went there today and went to the store and got her a rose and a teddy bear to put on her desk. When I got there I didn’t even look at any other of my co-workers. I just stood at her desk with my head down. Everyone was just crying. It was a very emotional day and it still is,’ Worley told KMSP.

A vigil was reportedly planned Thursday night at the scene of the execution.