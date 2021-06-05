Body of Tina Prince missing Sandersville Georgia school teacher found a week after vanishing while having dinner with daughter at restaurant. Male acquaintance Aaron Matthew Adams arrested.

A man has been taken into custody after the body of a missing Georgia teacher was found by police along a rural road on Friday the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

‘We have located what we believe to be the body of Tina Prince based on a preliminary investigation,’ Sheriff Joel Cochran said during a press conference Friday evening.

The body of 46-year-old Tina Prince a first grade teacher at Ridge Road Primary School, was found along a rural stretch of Pleasant Grove Road in Washington County. Investigators with the sheriff’s office and the GBI Crime Scene spent the afternoon and early evening combing over the area for any evidence.

‘We will not be able to go into any details regarding the investigation due it being an active on on-going investigation,’ the sheriff said according to Fox13News.

Prince’s body was found after the missing woman’s 2018 Kia Forte vehicle had been found over the weekend. At the time, no sight of the missing woman had been made as officials deliberated Prince’s whereabouts after seemingly vanishing as she went to take a phone call while having dinner with her daughter last Friday at a local restaurant.

Mystery male acquaintance

Aaron Matthew Adams, age 31 of Sandersville, was taken into custody and charged with felony concealing a death and two felony counts of false statements. Sheriff Cochran said more charges are pending the outcome of the investigation.

‘Adams is the ‘male acquaintance’ previously mentioned earlier on in this investigation,’ the sheriff said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how Adams came to be linked to the teacher or to the degree of his involvement in her death.

Prince’s body was taken to the GBI Crime Lab where an autopsy was scheduled to determine the cause and manner of death, the sheriff said. The sheriff warned that answers may be slow to come by.

‘This is a very fluid, active investigation,’ he said according to Fox13News.

It remained unclear how long Prince had been dead for and how long her body had been at the location where authorities discovered it.

The discovery comes just hours after investigators shared new photos of Prince taken from a security camera at a gas station at around 8:51pm, last Friday night (see below).

Vanished after taking call while having dinner at local restaurant

Prince’s daughter, Kenzie Prince, told WRDW that her mother received a call while they were eating at Pueblo’s Restaurant in Sandersville around 8 p.m. last Friday. She left to answer it, only to not return. Her daughter did not know who the caller was on the other end of the line.

Police believe the phone call was from a male acquaintance, and that Prince met up with the male in a Walmart parking lot Friday night according to WGXA.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 478-553-0911 or the Region 12 GBI Office at 478-374-6988. Tipsters can also leave an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477).