Shawn Michael Chock Show Low Arizona man identified as driver who plowed into White Mountain Lakes weekend bike race participants, critically injuring six. History of ongoing DUI and struggling with sobriety.

Arizona authorities have identified the driver suspected of deliberately plowing their pickup truck into a group of bicyclists taking part in a Navajo County community weekend race, critically injuring six riders, with court records showing the driver having an extensive criminal history of driving while intoxicated.

Shawn Michael Chock, 35, fled the crash scene Saturday in Show Low and was shot by pursuing police after the driver crossed five lanes and past barricades and head on to the cyclists, critically injuring six riders just on 7.30 am. At the time of the annual 58-mile Bike the Bluff race, riders were a mile into proceedings when Chock seemingly deliberately drove into the group of bicyclists.

Chock, who lives in nearby White Mountain Lakes, was still hospitalized come Monday and in stable condition, as authorities sought to determine a motive for the crash.

Prosecutors have been working with police investigators, but Navajo County Attorney Bradley Carlyon said his office typically does not charge hospitalized suspects until they are discharged AP reported.

‘He went right at us,’ said witness and cyclist Tony Quinones. He said he watched Chock speed up towards those participating in the race in Show Low located in Navajo County.

Ongoing history of DUI arrests

After crashing into the bicyclists, Chock hit a telephone pole, with cyclists running up to the man’s pick up truck and pounding on windows, demanding he get out according to witnesses.

Quinones said the driver hit the accelerator and backed out, driving down the road, making a U-turn and then headed back toward the cyclists but did not hit them again as he drove away.

Online court records in Maricopa County indicate Shawn Michael Chock, 35, having a history of arrests for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and assault.

In 2007, he was indicted on aggravated assault. Several months later, he was charged with disorderly conduct with a weapon and pleaded guilty to a reduced charge.

In 2010, three DUI-related charges, including having a third DUI, were dropped as part of an agreement where Chock pleaded guilty to felony aggravated DUI and shoplifting. He also pleaded no contest to aggravated assault.

Records show Chock was given probation in 2012 but violated the conditions of it in May 2013. According to court paperwork, Chock rejected a chance at continuing probation and requested prison time.

He was sentenced to two years and eight months but got more than 280 days credit for time served before sentencing. Online Arizona Department of Corrections records indicate he went to prison in May 2013 but was paroled in October 2014 according to AP.

‘Man I love sober living.’

In a June 2020 post on a Facebook page that appears to belong to Chock, he wrote of being a few weeks away of being 30 months sober and feeling ‘on top of the world.’

‘Only god can take me out,’ Chock wrote. ‘Man I love sober living.’

Show Low police say they are turning the investigation over to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Graphic photos taken by local outlet WMICentral.com showed the black truck with bullet holes in the driver’s side window and part of a mangled bike stuck on the vehicle’s grill.

Cycling gear including shoes, helmets and water bottles littered the blood-stained road.

Bike the Bluff is a 58-mile race to raise money for the Mountain Christian School in Show Low.

It was the 13th annual event and had attracted 270 participants.

Sow Low is a town in the White Mountains located about a three-hour drive from Phoenix.