7 year old Marion SC boy mauled to death by dogs while...

Shamar Jackson Marion SC 7 year old boy mauled to death by dogs while walking.

A 7-year old South Carolina boy was mauled to death by dogs as he walked through the Marion neighborhood with his brother over the weekend according to reports.

Shamar Jackson and his brother were swarmed by dogs on Sunday as they looked for their pet Chihuahua in their neighborhood.

Dogs reportedly ripped away Shamar’s clothes as his brother escaped.

‘They couldn’t get away because it was so many dogs coming from different directions,’ Carnell Jackson, Shamar’s father, said, according to The State newspaper.

The dogs may have been from a neighbor’s yard and come through a hole in the fence, WBTW reported.

Last night, dogs mauled 7-year-old Shamar Sherif Jackson to death. Today, Marion County law enforcement took the dogs into custody. Photo courtesy of the Jackson family. pic.twitter.com/faIwNU0OXX — Jack Bilyeu News13 (@JackBilyeu) June 14, 2021

Prior complaints but no action

The child’s father said that his wife was told not to touch the 7 year old until the police could get him.

‘How are you going to tell her to leave her child there?’ Charnell Jackson said.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said on Tuesday it seized five dogs and a puppy from a nearby property as part of its investigation, but it didn’t provide any information on if anyone had been arrested or charged.

The sheriff’s office Facebook page said an account was established for people looking to donate to help the family pay Shamar’s funeral costs.

Of disconcert KUTV reported neighbors claiming to Marion County officials over the last ten years about the dogs, only for nothing to be done.

‘Shamar tragically lost his life earlier this week in a dog attack near Wilbur Road. Shamar was a straight A student finishing up the first grade at Lake View Elementary,’ the post said.

‘You may donate at any Anderson Brothers Bank location, simply specify Shamar Jackson Fund.’

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said the investigation is ongoing and at this time, no charges have been filed.