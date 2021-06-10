Ryan Le-Nguyen Ypsilanti man shoots 6 year old boy from his front window as neighbor’s 6 year old son went to get his bike from the man’s yard. Outrage after bail is set at only $10K.

Cause shooting at children is just blood sport …A suburban Detroit man has made bail after allegedly shooting his next door neighbor’s 6 year old son as the boy retrieved his bike from the man’s yard.

Arnold Daniel who claims his next door neighbor tried to kill his son, said his son, Coby, hadn’t fully comprehend what kind of danger he was in as the six year old boy played outside his home on Candlewood Lane in Ypsilanti Township, Michigan, on Saturday, June 5.

‘Right now, he’s not even processing what happened. He doesn’t realize how close he came to not being here … but I realize it,’ Daniel told Fox2Detroit.

On Saturday, Coby and his siblings were riding bikes outside their home when Coby left his bike in a neighbor’s yard.

The neighbor, identified as 29-year-old Ryan Le-Nguyen came out of his home as Coby retrieved the bike, and threatened the boy with a sledgehammer, the witnesses said. According to Daniel, Le-Nguyen said something to his son and Coby replied, although he’s not sure what he said.

‘He shot me! He shot me!’

‘He tried hitting me with a sledgehammer but that’s not going to work because I’m too fast,’ Coby told Fox 2.

Police say Le-Nguyen went back inside his home and shot a gun through the front window, striking Coby in the arm.

Surveillance footage captured the sounds of a gunshot before Coby screams.

‘What?’ another boy asked him.

‘He shot me! He shot me!’ Coby yelled.

‘He’s bleeding, he got shot!’ the older boy said. ‘Call the (expletive) police!’

Coby was taken to a hospital, where a doctor said the bullet, which entered and exited through his right arm, would have likely killed him if it had struck an inch to either side. He is now recovering at home.

Request to raise bond from $10K to $100K

Coby’s dad said they’ve had problems with Le-Nguyen before and that he once tried to throw away one of the his children’s bike. He believes Le-Nguyen was upset that the bike was in his yard on the day of the shooting.

Le-Nguyen was arrested by the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department and was charged with assault with intent to murder.

On Tuesday, Le-Nguyen was released after posting bond, which a judge set at just $10,000. A sum that Arnold claims defies imagination given the severity of the crime.

The prosecutor’s office said they requested $100,000 bond.

‘I’m trying to figure out he got a bond so low for trying to kill my kid,’ Daniel said.

As part of his condition of making bail, Le-Nguyen was ordered not to return home, but Daniel said that’s not enough and that he fears for his family’s safety.

‘I don’t know what he’s capable of,” he said. “I’m irate really, I can’t function.’

An emergency motion to raise the bond has been filed according to MLive.

It remained unclear why the presiding judge set bond at the initial amount.