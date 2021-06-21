Omar Wright Florida Starbucks man pulls gun on Starbucks barista after forgetting to add cream cheese to his bagel at Miami Gardens drive thru.

An enraged Florida man pulled a gun on a drive-thru Starbucks barista after forgetting the cream cheese with his bagel — only to later find out that the worker was the daughter of a local police chief.

Omar Wright, 38, allegedly brandished the gun at the 23-year-old worker at a Miami Gardens drive-through shop on Wednesday after he received a bagel with no toppings, CBS 4 Miami reported.

Wright who was caught on video surveillance using profanities and waving the weapon in the air, eventually left the premise after the barista gave him some cream cheese according to a police report.

‘He basically said you don’t know who you are dealing with,’ Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt said about the the man who allegedly threatened her daughter.

‘He was brandishing a weapon while looking right at her and saying those words. So she felt fear, fear for her life. He came up to the drive-through window with a gun in his hand,’ the police chief told CBSMiami.

‘Well founded fear that worker’s life was at risk’

‘Mr. Wright’s demands for cream cheese, while armed with a firearm, caused a well-founded fear in the victim leading her to believe that if she didn’t give him the cream cheese, whether he pays for it or not, her life was being put at risk,’ the arrest report stated.

Wright was later charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and armed robbery, a charge he reportedly objected to in bond court.

‘I don’t know how they got armed robbery,’ Wright reportedly said, as his lawyer argued he had paid for the cream cheese.

The judge agreed to drop the robbery charge, according to the article.

Wright posted $10,000 bond on Saturday.

During an interview with the Miami Herald, Wright denied threatening the victim while conceding, ‘he knew what he did was wrong’.

‘Always go to Dunkin’ Donuts,’ Wright told WPLG. ‘Never Starbucks.’

Noel-Pratt said her daughter ‘recently received counseling and is receiving more counseling after this traumatic experience.’

‘If you are angry about something there are other measures you can take. Go get counseling. Go for a walk but do not pick up a firearm. It is not right.’