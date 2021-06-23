Michelle Meder Hudson, Ohio woman hiking along Grand Canyon trail dies from heat related illness as temperatures soar. Hikers & backpackers are warned.

A 53 year old woman who hiked the Grand Canyon this weekend only to later be found dead likely passed away as a result of a heat-related condition, park officials said.

Michelle Meder of Hudson, Ohio, was hiking with a group Saturday when she became disoriented, only to then lose consciousness, the National Park Service said in a Facebook release.

The backpacking group, which was on a multi-day trip down the Hermit Trail to the Bright Angel Trail, flagged someone down to radio park rangers, but officials were unable to get to Meder until Sunday, by which time she had already died.

Temperatures in the area reached as high as 115°, according to the NPS officials, who believe Meder likely died from a heat-related illness.

According to the hiking website AllTrails, the Tonto Trail is rated ‘difficult’ and is recommended for only the most experienced Grand Canyon hikers. The trail, which can take four to five days to cover, stretches over 27 miles.

Serious health risks while hiking in extreme heat

“Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death,’ Grand Canyon Park officials said, adding that some areas in the park can soar to 120 degrees.

Park rangers in the statement ‘strongly urged visitors to Grand Canyon, especially inner canyon hikers and backpackers to be prepared for excessively hot days in the coming weeks.’

An investigation is underway in conjunction with the Coconino County medical examiner’s office.