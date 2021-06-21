Robbinsdale MN woman shot dead 4 days into new marriage by ex...

Lauri Anne Deatherage, Robbinsdale, Twin Cities, Minnesota Air Force vet shot dead 4 days into new marriage by ex husband.

‘She was a good soul,’ reads the obituary of an Minnesota Air Force veteran who was fatally shot by her ex husband last week, less than a week into a new marriage.

Lauri Anne Deatherage, 48, of Twin Cities was murdered just four days into her new marriage with fellow Air Force veteran, Billy Deatherage, 53, on June 13.

Notice of the woman’s shooting death came after cops were called to perform a welfare check at the victim’s home in Robbinsdale on Friday, the Star Tribune reported.

Deatherage, formerly known as Lauri McCloud, who married on her birthday had planned on moving to Arkansas to live with her new husband the Tribune reported.

‘Our time was cut short by an atrocious act,’ the newly married husband said. ‘We had been married for less than one week before she was taken away from me.’

Domestic violence

Cops took a 64-year-old man said to be the victim’s former husband into custody with help from other agencies following a 10-hour standoff at a home in Brooklyn Center.

Robbinsdale police Capt. Mike Coleman said the suspect, who was not immediately identified, remained in custody Monday at the Hennepin County Jail pending murder charges.

Robbinsdale police said that Deatherage appeared to be the victim of a homicide that was not ‘random in nature.’

Prosecutors confirmed a prior domestic relationship between the victim and suspect.

‘Why am I moving?’ Lauri posted on Facebook in April. ‘Well, I recently got engaged and my fiancé lives in Arkansas and I am moving to be closer to him.’

‘She would’ve been relocating with me,’ Billy Deatherage told the Star Tribune, adding that he’s a ‘train wreck’ following the shocking slaying.

Deatherage said he initially met his wife three decades ago while stationed at the Grand Forks Air Force base in North Dakota. The pair reconnected about four years ago before asking her to marry him this spring.

‘Can’t wait to see who shows up today,’ Lauri wrote on Facebook. ‘Getting married on my birthday … (I’ll never forget the anniversary!).’

A photo on Deatherage’s Facebook profile, which says he lives in Bentonville, shows him on bended knee while proposing to Lauri.

Civil court records cited by the Star Tribune show that Lauri Deatherage, a medically retired disabled vet, finalized a divorce roughly three years ago. She served in the Air Force in the early 1990s before working for two decades at the Minnesota Renaissance Festival, according to the Star Tribune.

‘Lauri was loved by literally hundreds and hundreds of people and she touched so many lives in so many positive ways,’ the widower continued. ‘She was a good soul.’