Joel Rakesh Laundre Thomas Abilene Texas man charged with the murder of own grandmother, Judi Jones found dead in her apartment.

A Texas man has been charged with the murder of his 68-year-old grandmother after the deceased woman’s body was found in her apartment. The grandson’s arrest followed a friend of the victim’s arriving at the deceased woman’s apartment only to discover her suffering fatal trauma wounds.

Abilene Police Department officials in a released statement said that on at around 8 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to a call that claimed a dead woman was inside an apartment at the South Abilene Apartment Complex.

‘Officers arrived and located 68-year-old Judi Jones inside the apartment, deceased from apparent trauma,’ police said in a statement. ‘Criminal Investigation Detectives are currently working this incident as a homicide and are looking for possible suspects.’

Soon after, police arrested Jones’ grandson, 31-year-old Joel Rakesh Laundre Thomas, according to ABC News.

While investigators did not disclose a motive in the alleged murder, officials confirmed that Thomas is currently being held at the Taylor County Jail.

No known motive

Not immediately clear is how long Jones had been dead for prior or what evidence led to authorities arresting the grandson.

Along with murder, the grandson is being held on a warrant for a state-jail felony charge of burglary of a building according to the Abilene Reporter News.

Bond was set at $251,000 for the murder charge.

The investigation into the murder remains active and those with any information that could be helpful are encouraged to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at 676-8477 (TIPS).