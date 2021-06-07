: About author bio at bottom of article.

Watch: Six killed in I-75 Kentucky wrong way crash including mom &...

Jamaica Caudill Madison County woman id as wrong way driver in I-75 Kentucky crash that left 6 dead including Catherine Greene of Owenton & her four children.

Four children and two adults were killed in a wrong-way car crash on a Kentucky highway over the weekend, after a 38 year old woman collided into a car carrying a 30 year old Owenton woman and her four young children in Fayette County.

The wrong-way driver, Jamaica Natasha Caudill of Madison County was going southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 75 Saturday afternoon, when she collided with a car carrying five people in Lexington, police said.

All six people involved in the wreck were killed. Caudill was alone in her car.

Inside the other vehicle were four children, ranging in age from 2 to 11, along with their 30 year old mother, Catherine Greene.

Caudill and 9-year-old Karmen Greene, were declared dead on scene.

Viewer discretion is advised.@WKYT has obtained cell phone video showing the wrong-way driver on I-75 before the crash that killed six people (including four children). We have decided not to show the moment of impact. Details: https://t.co/bYFWV3KtfH pic.twitter.com/E0OUNMdKtz — Garrett Wymer (@GarrettWKYT) June 6, 2021

Cause of crash under investigation

Catherine, Santanna Greene, 11, Brayden Boxwell, 5, and Jack Greene, 2, were pronounced dead at a hospital, authorities said.

According to a a Fayette County Coroner, the family of five was from Owen County, Kentucky.

Don Stowe and his wife were driving on I-75 heading south when they noticed something was wrong.

‘I told my wife, ‘that guy’s driving the wrong way,’ southbound on a northbound interstate,” Stowe said according to WSAZ.

Stowe said he thinks the driver of the car that was hit was moving into the fast lane and didn’t see the wrong way car oncoming.

Authorities had yet to say how Caudhill came to be driving the wrong way. The fatal wreck remains under investigation.