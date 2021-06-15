Dylan Bruce Painter Spartanburg County South Carolina man shoots friend dead, claims self defense. Shooting occurred after men going drinking and involved in a wreck.

A 19-year-old South Carolina man has been charged in connection with a deadly shooting early Monday morning in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Zimmerman Road around 5:20am for a shooting after Dylan Bruce Painter called 911 to say a man had entered his home without permission and threatened to assault him.

The 19 year old caller said that he shot the man in self-defense.

Investigators said Painter had also been in a domestic dispute with a woman an hour prior to the shooting. The woman left the home with a child prior to the shooting WYFF4 reported.

The relationship between Dylan Painter and the woman was not immediately clear.

Victim and suspect had been out drinking and involved in crash before shooting

The sheriff’s office said Painter and the victim – identified as 20-year-old Mason Davis of Duncan – were friends and had been out drinking before the shooting and had been in a crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators determined that Painter’s self-defense claim wasn’t credible based on physical evidence, the 911 call, wounds on the victim’s body, and the suspect’s ‘varying accounts of the incident.’

Warrants stated that Painter shot Davis with a shotgun WSPA reported.

Painter is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and second degree domestic violence.

Painter is being held in the Spartanburg County Detention Center while he awaits a bond hearing.