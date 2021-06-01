Deshon Mcadory Maywood, Chicago barber shoots and kills Christian McDougald after the customer refused to pay for a $15 haircut.

A suburban Chicago barber and his business partner have been charged in relation to the deadly shooting and killing a customer who refused to pay for his haircut.

Deshon Mcadory, 40 of Lombard, was charged with first-degree murder and Samuel Williams, 43 of Bellwood, Illinois, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon for being in possession of multiple guns.

31-year-old man, Christian McDougald was identified as the fatal victim. McAdory’s attorney Anthony Burch maintains the barber acted in self defense fox32chicago reported.

The deadly incident took place at around 4pm last Thursday at the Studio 914 barbershop at 914 South 5th Avenue in the Chicago suburb of Maywood.

Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin Meehan said that McDougald refused to pay for a haircut and began arguing with Mcadory and other barbers. According to the barbershop’s Facebook page, men’s haircut there costs between $15-$25.

Murder weapon found in coat belonging to barber along with three other guns at business

As the dispute escalated, McDougald allegedly followed Mcadory to the back door of the barbershop, where the barber shot the irate customer twice in the chest, killing him, the prosecutor said.

McDougald was taken to Loyola University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. Further details on that argument have not been shared.

Responding police officers searched the barbershop and found the suspected murder weapon inside a coat belonging to Mcadory. Ammunition matching the spent shell that was collected from the crime scene was discovered inside the barber’s car.

A further search of the business turned up three additional guns that were found at Williams’ workstation. As a convicted felon, Williams is not allowed to own or possess firearms according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

During Mcadory’s court appearance on Sunday, it was revealed that that the barber had both a concealed carry permit and a Firearm Owners ID card.

Mcadory’s defense lawyer claimed that the barber and father of two sons in college, was retreating back into the business when shot McDougald, whom he described as the ‘aggressor’ during the confrontation.

The Assistant DA pointed out that Mcadory had two prior convictions, including a 2004 felony for cannabis possession.

Mcadory had his bail set at $250,000, while Williams was ordered jailed on $25,000. Of note, Williams, who had been convicted of four felonies prior to Thursday’s shooting,

Both Mcadory and Williams are due back in court on Wednesday.