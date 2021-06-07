Dawn Jankovic Brunswick, Ohio woman dies after riding roller coaster at Indiana theme park. 47 year old found unresponsive after end of ride only to die at hospital.

A woman has died after riding a roller coaster at an Indiana theme park over the weekend according to reports.

Dawn Renee Jankovic, 47, was found unconscious after riding the roller coaster at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Jasper, the Evansville Courier & Press reported, citing officials.

Jankovic, of Brunswick, Ohio, who had visited the theme park, Friday night, was taken to Memorial Hospital, where she died hours later.

The woman had been riding the Voyage roller coaster when she returned to the station unresponsive at the end of the ride. Holiday World EMTs arrived three minutes later, the park said, and immediately began rendering first aid.

‘A full inspection of the roller coaster has been performed, and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to,’ the theme park said in a statement posted to Facebook.

An Ohio woman has died after riding a rollercoaster at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari in Santa Claus and returning to the station unresponsive. https://t.co/VynfJjqSmL — Courier & Press (@courierpress) June 5, 2021

Cause of death withheld pending family notification

‘Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite,’ the statement added.

An autopsy on Jankovic has been completed, the results of which are being withheld pending family notification, citing Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck.

Holiday World opened for its 75th season less than one month ago on May 15.