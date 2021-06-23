Darius Lanier & Eugene Hubbard charged in drive by shooting death of Brison Christian along Detroit I-75 freeway in mistaken identity.

Michigan authorities on Tuesday charged two men in relation to last week’s fatal shooting a 2-year-old boy on a Detroit highway, with the perps saying the drive by shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Darius Evonte Lanier, 19, and Eugene Meredith Hubbard, 21, killed Brison Christian while the toddler boy was in the backseat of his family’s truck Thursday night as the family traveled along the I-75 freeway, prosecutors said.

Brison’s older brother BJ, 9, was also shot and injured. He was taken to a hospital Thursday night but later released.

Lanier and Hubbard mistook the Christian family’s vehicle for a different vehicle when choosing to open fire, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a press release. The family was driving back from BJ’s basketball practice when Brison was killed.

Lanier and Hubbard allegedly mistook the family’s vehicle for someone else based on the make and color of the truck, the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office said.

‘… it feels like somebody’s stabbing me in the side with a knife,’

‘The Christian family were completely innocent victims,’ Worthy said. ‘A child is dead because adults decided that they were judge, jury and executioner. They will get a fair trial, but Brison doesn’t get to have a life.’

Cops said Lanier and Hubbard fled the scene and were arrested Saturday after an investigation, ABC News reported.

Two year old Brison Christian was obsessed with SpongeBob Squarepants, Fruity Pebbles and Oreos, and loved to talk to strangers, his father, Brian Christian, told ABC News Tuesday.

‘Every day that goes by, especially now that we’re finalizing funeral arrangements … every step we move forward, it feels like somebody’s stabbing me in the side with a knife,’ Christian said.

The two assailants are both charged with first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder and several gun crimes, including firing from a vehicle.

Lanier and Hubbard are due back in court July 6, prosecutors said.