Daisy ‘Jupiter’ Paulsen Fargo, North Dakota girl fatally succumbs to her injuries after savage attack while skateboarding at mall. Arthur Prince Kollie high on meth faces murder charges.

A North Dakota teen girl who was violently attacked while skateboarding to her mother’s house last week has died, according to her family.

Daisy ‘Jupiter’ Paulsen, died on Tuesday, less than a week after what her father, Robert Paulsen, previously described as a ‘random attack,’ Valley News reported. He said the family is working to ensure the 14-year-old’s organs are donated and that her ashes are scattered across California’s Bay Area, per her request.

‘We just got word from the Doctor today that Our baby girl is too far gone and there isn’t anything they can do. Just to gather family and to say our goodbyes,’ Paulsen wrote on a GoFundMe page aimed at raising money to cover his daughter’s medical costs.

‘She was always so kind and loving and caring,’ the father told KVLY, noting that Jupiter had just started a summer job at Arby’s. ‘Always helpful, especially with her youngest brother who is just two years old, she always wanted to be around him. Always wanted to be around her sisters and her other brother and it’s a hard time at the moment.’

‘This is a very dark moment in our lives. Thank you all for the prayers, shares, and donations,’ the father added.

Suspect spent 25 minutes assaulting teen girl

According to a statement from the Fargo Police Department, officers on Friday responded to a strip mall, where they discovered Jupiter bloody and unconscious around 7 a.m. Her father said she was riding her skateboard when she was ‘beaten, strangled, and stabbed’ 25 times as she traveled to visit her mother before work.

Documents say video surveillance shows the suspect, Arthur Prince Kollie spent around 25 minutes assaulting the victim before running off.

Witnesses on the scene told responding officers they saw a man wearing a white T-shirt with blood stains fleeing the area. A preliminary investigation also revealed Jupiter’s backpack, wallet and iPhone had gone missing.

Later Friday afternoon, authorities arrested Arthur Kollie (also going by Arthur Collie) in connection with the attack. According to online jail records, he’s currently facing charges of attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault.

Police said surveillance footage at the strip mall allegedly caught the 23-year-old suspect jumping Jupiter before racing away from the scene, KVRR reported. In different security footage taken from inside a nearby Walmart, police said Collie can be seen entering the retailer without a shirt on, grabbing clothing items from nearby racks, and then entering a changing room.

When authorities arrived at the Walmart, they reportedly discovered his bloody sneakers inside the same stall.

Documents say Kollie told investigators that he suffers from anxiety, depression and multiple personality disorder and living at Stepping Stones Resource Center. Kollie stated he used meth on the afternoon before and had not slept since using.

Previous violent arrest

Kollie stated he did not recall the assault, but documents say Kollie admitted to walking in the area at the time. Kollie did not admit to harming the victim, but documents say he had fresh cuts on his hand.

Court documents say when Kollie was told he was under arrest for robbery and attempted murder, Kollie responded by saying ‘attempted murder, as is she alive? Or what? What does attempted murder mean?’

At the time of the attack, Kollie was on probation for assaulting a police officer in 2017.

A spokesperson for the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office told The Forum that prosecutors plan on upgrading Kollie’s charges in the wake of Jupiter’s death. He is reportedly being held on $1 million, cash only bail.

Kollie is scheduled to appear in court again on July 14th.