Alexander Jackson Cedar Rapids Iowa man shoots parents, younger sister dead at family home. No known motive as 20 year old faces life behind bars.

An 20 year old man is reported to have killed both his parents and teen sister at the family’s Cedar Rapids, Iowa home on Tuesday.

Alexander Jackson, 20, upon his arrest yesterday was charged with three counts of first degree murder in the triple homicide at the home in Cedar Rapids, KCRG reported, citing police.

The shooting was reported to police at around 8:23 a.m. Officials said the three victims were found dead from gunshot wounds when officers arrived.

The victims were identified as Jan Perry Jackson, 61, Melissa Ferne Jackson, 68, and Sabrina Hana Jackson, 19. They are the suspect’s father, mother and sister, respectively.

Alexander was also found with a gunshot wound to his foot when police arrived.

‘They were good neighbors’

The 20 year old man was treated and released at an area hospital before being booked later that day. Online records did not indicate the 20 year old having a prior criminal record.

A report via the Des Moines Register indicated the home located in a quiet, suburban neighborhood about a half-mile from Cedar Rapids Xavier High School on the northern side of the city. Property records show that the family has lived there for a decade.

‘They have been good neighbors,’ a neighbor told the Gazette. ‘They are really good people — nice people.’

Police have yet to say what motivated the triple homicide.

The son faces life in prison without parole.