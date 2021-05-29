26 year old woman plunges to her death scaling fire escape of...

Tyler Marie Thorp Bronx woman falls to her death while scaling fire escape of 5th story Manhattan building in Kips Bay.

A 26-year-old NYC woman fell to her death while scaling a fire escape while trying to reach the roof of a five-story Manhattan apartment building early Friday, the NYPD said.

The tragic accident marked the borough’s second fatal fall involving a young woman during the past week.

Tyler Marie Thorp of the Bronx was visiting a friend who lives in Kips Bay when they decided to climb onto the roof of 237 E. 28th St. shortly before 1 a.m., cops said.

Thorp apparently fell from the fifth-floor fire escape into a courtyard behind the building, where cops said she was found unconscious and unresponsive following a 911 call.

Paramedics declared her dead at the scene the nypost reported. An autopsy was pending but no criminality is suspected, cops said.

Tyler Marie Thorp Bronx 26 year old woman falls to her death from 5th storey Manhattan building.

On Saturday, Cameron Perrelli, 24, was killed when she fell down an airshaft between two apartment buildings in the East Village around 3:30 a.m.

Perrelli was partying with about 20 people on the roof of 200 Avenue A when she tried to climb onto the roof of 202 Avenue A and lost her balance, according to witnesses

Perrelli, who lived elsewhere in the East Village, had been drinking at the ‘over-crowded’ roof-top party, which was thrown to celebrate a friend’s birthday. Local groups faulted realtors for allowing revelry to occur on the limited space rooftop.

A sign on the deck wall near where police say Perrelli fell warns people to remain 10 feet from the edge.