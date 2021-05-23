Cameron Perrelli death: NYC w oman, 24, falls to her death attending East Village rooftop party. Victim was trying to climb from one rooftop to another between 200 and 202 Ave. A.

A 24-year-old woman since identified as Cameron Perrelli fell to her death Saturday after having lost her footing, while trying to climb from one rooftop to another at NYC‘s East Village, while attending a ‘packed’ rooftop party according to reports.

The accident occurred at around 3:30 a.m. between 200 and 202 Ave. A, between 12th and 13th Sts, the sources said according to the nypost. The woman was pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital just after 4 a.m., authorities said.

Perrelli who lived on nearby Delancey st had been attending a birthday party at the time of the accident the nydailynews reported.

The spokesperson first said, ‘She was near the edge of the roof and lost her footing,’ then added, ‘They believe she was trying to climb from one rooftop to another rooftop and then she fell,’ according to the Village Sun.

Police had to break into one of the buildings to get access to the airshaft where the victim fell according to residents. No criminality is suspected.

Went off on her own

The victim, who did not live in either building, was attending a party of about 20 people when she fell into a gap between the structures, a witness told The Post.

She was climbing from 202 to 200, which has six floors, when she lost her balance, the witness said.

‘She was not being egged on,’ the witness said.

The woman ‘kind of went off on her own,’ confirmed a resident of 202.

Was she under the influence?

It remained unclear if Perrelli was drinking or under the influence.

Not immediately understood is what compelled the 24 year female to scale the building’s surface.

Perrelli’s death left her devastated family searching for answers.

‘It’s not like her to be a risk taker. She’s not one to take those risks. I don’t get it,’ her father, Louis Perrelli, told via the nydailynews. He said he was particularly disturbed by reports of frequent rooftop parties in the area. ‘Oh my God, Cameron was an angel,’ her father said. ‘She’s very mature, quiet, lovely. She was perfect. … She was always the designated driver, the good person, the peacemaker. She was an angel — that good.’

‘We don’t really know a lot,’ said her uncle, Michael Perrelli. ‘We got three stories — that she was jumping from one building to the next, and we heard that she was walking on an air-condition vent, and then somebody just said she slipped.’ Adding, ‘Don’t they have a fence on top of the building? They allow parties?’ Michael Perrelli said his niece was normally cautious, ‘not the daredevil type,’ and didn’t drink to excess. ‘She was living a good life. She wasn’t a big partier,’ he said. ‘It’s just sad, because that girl just had her whole life starting, you know? She was a good kid. She was a really good kid.’

The location has been used for parties, and has a barbecue grill and guard railings, said a friend of one of the residents.

Young financier drawn to NYC

A per evgrie: ‘As previously reported, workers added a horizontal and vertical enlargement of the existing 4-floor structure at 202 Avenue A, doubling the total square footage from 5,334 to 10,920. There are eight residences here. The penthouse units, featuring rooftop access, are renting for $12,000 monthly, per Streeteasy.‘

According to her LinkedIn.com page, Cameron Perrelli studied business management at the University of Florida and started working in New York City in 2019, when she joined the Third Bridge Group. She became a client associate in January, according to her profile.

She graduated from Trumbull High School in Connecticut, her dad recounted, but was always drawn to New York after visiting the city with him during business trips. They went to Rangers and Yankees games together. According to family, Cameron regularly went to the gym, followed hockey since childhood, loved her dog and was devoted to her friends. Calls made to ramp up safety enforcements The building where she fell, 202 Avenue A, was recently gutted and rebuilt into The Topanga, a six-story mixed-use apartment building with a penthouse and a private terrace.

The incident has ignited calls from local politicians and neighbors for ramped-up safety enforcement on rooftop events and the reigning of rooftop parties as the frequency of revelries post covid pandemic re-ignites.

New York Councilwoman Carlina Rivera said the East Village area near where Perrelli died has been plagued by dangerous late-night parties where revelers would jump from rooftop to rooftop.

‘This tragedy shows just how dangerous overcrowded or mismanaged rooftop parties have become, and how often they have little to no safety protections or monitoring,’ Rivera told ABC7 New York.

Rivera said she had heard reports that the party early Saturday morning had been ‘dangerously overcrowded’, and was working on two pieces of legislation to make the city buildings safer.

One would require tenants to sign up to city noise codes and the second will enforce stricter oversight of rooftop use and capacity.