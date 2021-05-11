Andrew Ray Elizondo charged with capital murder in the shooting murder of Saryah Perez 6 year old San Antonio girl shot dead by car club gunfire following fight breaking out.

Senseless death. A 23 year old Texas man has been charged in the shooting death of a six year old San Antonio girl after she was fatally struck by gunfire while at a car club meetup on Sunday night.

Saryah Perez was hit by gunfire following a fight broke out at the meetup near Southwest 24th Street and West Commerce Street, KSAT reported.

Perez was inside a vehicle when she was shot just before 11p.m. She was taken to a local hospital and was pronounced dead.

The child’s mother, Kassandra Mendoza was also grazed in the back by a bullet, according to police in the shooting which occurred on Mother’s Day.

San Antonio police chief William McManus said the car club meeting was a legitimate gathering, unlike the other car meet-ups in San Antonio with illegal racers.

Come Monday, Andrew Ray Elizondo, an acquaintance of the child’s mother was arrested in the fatal shooting Kens5.com reported.

‘A random act by a reckless heartless individual’

‘A young girl who wasn’t even starting her life yet, was killed in a senseless act,’ said McManus. ‘It’s a random act by a reckless heartless individual who could not have cared less where those bullets wound up.’

Elizondo, 23, is charged with capital murder. Police said the shooting was not a case of domestic violence.

Offered family member, Candelario Alvarez, during a Monday night vigil, ‘Our family is struggling right now to get through this.’

The chief says the victim’s mother is concerned that there may be a second person involved in the shooting. He said the investigation is ongoing to determine if there is a second suspect.

‘Put guns down! Stop using them!

‘We pray that they bring all who are involved to justice and that they feel the pain that we’re feeling today,’ said Alvarez.

As the investigation continues, Mendoza is begging for the violence to stop.

‘Put guns down! Stop using them! They took my baby because of a gunshot,’ the mother said. ‘Stop using guns! Put them down, please!’