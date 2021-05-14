Melody Carr Ocala motel guest arrested for being drunk claims ‘jealous’ property manager called cops on her cause she looked good in a bikini by the pool.

A Florida woman who was charged with being drunk and disorderly at at an Ocala motel pool has claimed that the property manager who called the police on her only did so because she was ‘jealous that her body looked good,’ while donning a bikini.

The incident took place just before 5pm on May 3 at the Country Inn and Suites where 42-year-old Melody Carr of Dunnellon, was observed lounging by the pool in her two-piece swimsuit.

The manager of the motel contacted the police, reporting that Carr ‘was causing a disturbance,’ according to a report via ClickOrlando.

An Ocala police officer who responded to the scene spoke to the manager, who told him that she did not recall checking Carr into the motel, or having her as a guest.

According to the manager, when she approached Carr and asked her what room she was staying in, the 42-year-old ‘became very irate’ and refused to give her room number. She then walked away.

Erratic behavior

The motel manager told police she wanted Carr arrested for trespassing, the document stated.

The responding officer went looking for the woman and soon spotted her walking a brown dog at another hotel located nearby.

Carr became ‘verbally aggressive,’ insisted she was not doing anything wrong and told the cop to leave her alone. The 5-foot-tall, 90-pound woman further claimed that the manager at Country Inn and Suites only called the police on her because she was ‘jealous that her body looked good.’

Carr then went on to allege that her boyfriend was staying at the hotel but they got into an altercation and he stormed off. She said she was still at the hotel only because her car, a white convertible Mustang, was not working properly.

Records show officers told Carr she needed to move her car from the hotel because she was going to be trespassed and it would be towed.

The officer watched as Carr jumped a fence to get to her white convertible Mustang and burned the tires as she pulled into a parking spot that was directly in front of the one she was in but located on the property of a gas station, according to the report.

Upon a police officer approaching Carr to confront her about her erratic behavior, he noticed that her breath smelled of alcohol.

As she was being placed in handcuffs, Carr allegedly admitted to having one drink of an unknown size at 9am at the hotel but could not explain why she still smelled of alcohol and appeared visibly drunk eight hours later.

Yes kids, you know where this one is going …

Carr was arrested and booked into the Marion County jail on charges of disorderly intoxication. She was released the next day after posting $2,000 bond.

Carr is due back in court for an arraignment on Monday.

Court records indicate that she was arrested in 2010 on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.