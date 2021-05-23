Markishsa Greene Bronx woman abandons 7 month old baby girl at Bushwick, Brooklyn bodega, turns self in a day later. Unanswered questions.

A NYC woman has turned herself into authorities a day after abandoning her baby at a Brooklyn bodega, police said Sunday.

Markishsa Greene, 32, of the Bronx, was caught on surveillance video (see below) entering the bodega on Myrtle Ave. near Gates Ave. in Bushwick at 7:14 p.m. Friday. with her 7-month-old daughter in a stroller and asked to use the restroom, leaving the baby parked by the front door, police said.

When Greene failed to emerge for a few minutes the bodega clerk went to check on her only for Greene to reassured him she would be out soon, cops said.

A few minutes later, Greene slipped out of the bathroom and walked out of the bodega, leaving the toddler abandoned the nydailynews reported citing police.

The infant was handed over to the Administration for Children’s Services.

A troubled mother abandoned her baby at a Brooklyn bodega only to turn herself in to police a day later, police said.https://t.co/FiLLhnDXn4 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) May 23, 2021

Alternatives available to struggling mother?

Greene turned herself into the 83rd precinct station-house on Saturday, cops said. She was charged with abandonment of a child and acting in a manner injurious to a child, police said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what compelled the mother to abandon her child. Also not clear is was the child’s father’s whereabouts or that of other family members. Or what community services may have existed or not for the ‘troubled’ mother.

New York State haven law allows a parent to leave an unattended newborn baby, up to 30 days old, without fear of prosecution – if the baby is left at a hospital, staffed police, or firehouse.