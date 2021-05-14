Maneka Garner Ohio woman arrested beating Precious Jackson with 10 pound ground beef log at South Euclid Walmart store. Victim had order of protection against suspect.

Also making her tabloid debut is 25 year old Ohio woman, Maneka Garner, who was busted earlier this week after attacking another woman with a 10 pound log of ground beef (you read right…) who had a protective order against her.

Upon her arrest, our collective hero was booked with assault and violation of temporary protection after beating Precious Jackson, 36, with the prepackaged meat (indeed…), according to the South Euclid Police Department’s incident report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

The incident occurred Tuesday in the potato chip (who can resist…) aisle of a Walmart in South Euclid, about 15 miles east of Cleveland.

Jackson of Cleveland, according to the document, told authorities she and her daughter, 7, ‘were assaulted’ by Garner.

Pay attention kids…

History of violent behavior

Garner told authorities ‘she thought the protection order was no longer in effect,’ according to the document, which noted she had been arrested for violating the order and hitting Garner ‘a couple of times in the face with a ten pound log of prepackaged ground beef.’

The beef (no pun intended…) was listed as a ‘blunt object’ in the ‘weapons used’ section of the document.

Authorities say that Garner, who was with her 5-year-old child, threatened to beat up Jackson and the victim’s daughter upon running into her at the store, according to The Smoking Gun.

But there’s more. Brace yourselves.

Garner, who police say has a ‘history of violent behavior,’ removed Jackson’s face mask to spit on her and when she missed, grabbed the meat from Jackson’s cart, the outlet notes.

The South Euclid Police Department to date has declined media overtures for comment. Can anyone guess why?