Maneka Garner Ohio woman pleads guilty to hitting Precious Jackson, ex neighbor with 10 pound meat stick at Walmart store. History of violent behavior.

What’s the beef? An Ohio woman admitted to hitting her estranged neighbor with a 10-pound log of ground beef after running into her at a Walmart, prosecutors said.

Maneka Garner, 27, pleaded no contest Tuesday to disorderly conduct in connection with the May 2021 attack, the Smoking Gun reported.

She was sentenced to a 30-day suspended jail term and a year of probation in addition to a $155 fine, prosecutors said.

Garner was shopping with her 5-year-old son when she saw Precious Jackson, 37, and her 7-year-old daughter at the South Euclid megastore.

Garner in turn confronted Jackson in the potato chip aisle, pulled down her face mask, and attempted to spit on her before threatening to beat her and her daughter up.

So no more order of protection?

But there was more to come.

Garner then took a $22 meat log out of Jackson’s cart and struck her with it ‘a couple of times in the face,’ investigators said.

Jackson had previously gotten a restraining order against the suspect when she lived downstairs from her in a duplex, with Garner telling cops she was under the impression the order of protection had expired, the arrest record said.

Garner was initially charged with assault and violating a restraining order according to police documents.

It remained unclear what led to Jackson taking out an order of protection against her estranged neighbor…