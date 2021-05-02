Katie Sorensen Sonoma California influencer mom charged with falsely accusing Sadie & Eddie Martinez Petaluma Latin couple of attempting to kidnap her children. Racial profiling continues in America.

When another white woman can’t resist stereotyping minorities as villains…?

An Instagram influencer mom who accused a Latino couple of attempting to kidnap her children in viral videos has been booked for lying about the ‘alleged’ incident to cops.

‘Momfluencer’ Katie Sorensen of Sonoma, California, is charged with giving false information to police over the December incident, the Petaluma Argus-Courier reports.

The social media influencer faces up to six months jail according to the outlet.

In two Instagram videos that were viewed nearly five million times, Sorensen claimed a couple tried to kidnap her children outside a local Michael’s craft store in Petaluma. She has since made her account private.

Katie Sorensen says strangers tried to kidnap her kids outside the Petaluma @MichaelsStores after following them around inside. Her @instagram video (partial here) has hit 2M views. @petaluma_police investigating. She & @PollyDad speak out to @KTVU 5:15, 6:15, 7:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/cG0wnm2JgQ — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) December 15, 2020

Sorensen said in her video that along with discussing the ‘features’ of her children, one of the alleged perpetrators tried to reach out, as if to grab the stroller at one point. Sorensen later added she wanted to do more but just froze at the moment.

‘I saw these people, they didn’t look necessarily clean-cut,’ she told KTVU. ‘I felt uncomfortable around them, and instead of making them uncomfortable with my discomfort, I chose to remain in my discomfort.’

The influencer’s story unraveled as police began investigating and identified the couple, Sadie and Eddie Martinez. Petaluma police quickly cleared the pair of wrongdoing and said Sorensen’s complaint was false.

The couple — parents of five who were at the store shopping for a decorative baby Jesus — accused Sorensen of racial profiling.

‘We’re very happy with the news,’ Sadie told the Argus Courier.

‘It gives everyone a little bit of help. Things like this do happen, and we wondered for a while if she would ever face charges.’

Adding, ‘To get up to go shopping one day and then be accused of trying to abduct somebody’s children is heartbreaking,’ Sadie said.

Sorensen is next scheduled to appear in court on May 13.

Sorensen is the latest white woman to be publicly shamed for falsely accusing a minority of a crime.

Amy Cooper, also known as Central Park Karen, became notorious for calling the NYPD on a Black man who was watching birds last May. Cooper, an investment banker was fired and charged with a misdemeanor that was later dismissed after she completed therapy sessions.

Miya Ponsetto a Los Angeles social media influencer was dubbed Soho Karen after she falsely accused a black teenager of stealing her cellphone, and attacked him in an upscale hotel. The woman’s phone was returned to her after it was discovered she had left it in a cab. Ponsetto now faces criminal charges in connection with the December case.