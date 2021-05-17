Jamar Medor Fairfield Warde black Connecticut HS student target of racist Snapchat bullying campaign. Petition to suspend school bully gathers steam.

‘Why isn’t the n***** in chains?’ A high school student in Fairfield County, Connecticut, is facing charges for allegedly calling a classmate a racial slur on social media, according to reports.

The student took a photo of Jamar Medor, a 10th grader at Fairfield Warde High School, and posted it to Snapchat writing, ‘Why is there a n…. in my homeroom? Why is he not in chains?’ according to an Eyewitness News report.

‘I have no words. Like I’m speechless. I’m kind of mad and upset and kind of sad, too,’ Jamar, who lives in the well to do town of Fairfield, responded following the May 7 incident.

Jamar’s mother, Judith Medor, said her younger son received a racist video call from students at a different school, Fairfield Ludlowe High School, the weekend after the Snapchat post happened.

‘I don’t know what to say, I’m speechless,’ Judith Medor told Patch. ‘I have no idea what they’re being taught at home.’

Just 3% of students at Fairfield Warde are Black.

The teen who allegedly posted to Snapchat and who has not been identified, was charged with second-degree breach of peace and ridicule on account of creed, religion, color, denomination, nationality or race, Patch reported.

The boy was suspended from school for 10 days.

An online petition, which had received nearly 30, 575 signatures as of Sunday night, is demanding that the school expel the ‘racist bully.’

‘Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) shouldn’t have to encounter this type of racist harassment from other students in a predominantly white institution,’ the petition stated. ‘Fairfield Warde High School should take racism seriously, and the student who posted the racist comment should be expelled immediately.’

Fairfield Warde High School is located in one of the wealthiest areas of the U.S., Daily Mail reports. According to data obtained by Niche, just 3% of students at Fairfield Warde are Black.

A hearing is scheduled to decide whether the infringing boy will be allowed to remain at Warde.