: About author bio at bottom of article.

Christopher Walls Long Branch NJ veteran police detective busted running meth lab from home. Books found related to making meth, explosives and poison.

A Long Branch, NJ detective was busted Sunday for running a meth lab out of his house, prosecutors have said.

Christopher Walls, 50, a longtime member of the Long Branch Police Department, was arrested after his coworkers were called to his house Saturday night as a result of a domestic disturbance, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said.

Upon his arrest, Walls was suspended without pay pending an investigation NJ1015 reported.

Someone in the house tipped off cops to the detective’s activity and found the ingredients and equipment for making meth in the basement and a shed, a statement from the prosecutor said.

Walls had books related to making meth, explosives and poison, the release said.

Rogue cop faces up to 60 years jail

The officer was a 19-year veteran of the Long Branch department. It remained unclear how long the police detective had been running his clandestine operation and who else may have been involved?

But there’s more.

Cops also found a stash of six guns, high-capacity magazines and ammo in an unsecured safe that could’ve been accessed by a child living in the house.

Local police worked with state police in the investigation, the prosecutor’s statement said.

‘It is particularly distressing that this hazard was caused by a sworn law enforcement officer.’ Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said in the statement.

Walls is facing six charges related to the meth production as well as a second degree child endangerment charge and firearm possession during a controlled-dangerous substance offense.

He faces a maximum of 60 years behind bars if convicted of all the charges. Walls is being held in Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a hearing.

Meth lab chemicals are highly volatile and can easily catch fire or explode if stored or handled incorrectly, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The relationship between Walls and the person who called police was not immediately disclosed on Sunday evening.