Chrissy Teigen cookware line dropped from Macys for trolling Courtney Stodden former teen reality star who she said she should kill herself. Cancel culture claims new victim.

Seems like not much love lost.

Model du jour Chrissy Teigen appears to be losing her luster after her cookware line was pulled from Macy’s website, just days after she was also pulled from Target’s website over previous unwarranted remarks she made to reality starlet, Courtney Stodden.

The former supermodel’s ‘Cravings by Chrissy Teigen’ line — already dropped by Target — was marked ‘unavailable’ on Macy’s website by early Sunday.

By Monday, while the Cravings line still registers in the search box, it appeared to be now completely offline, with a message telling shoppers, ‘We couldn’t find a match for your search.’

Can anyone guess why?

‘Is my career in free-fall?’

It comes just days after Teigen — who has two kids with singer hu$$$band John Legend — issued a groveling apology for her attacks on Stodden, who accused her of encouraging suicide back in 2011.

‘I was an insecure, attention seeking troll,’ Teigen admitted Wednesday as the prior fracas came to dominate tabloid headlines. (‘…please make it all go away!’)

‘I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that…is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel,’ the former supermodel wrote.

‘I am so sorry I let you guys down,’ she told fans. ‘I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago.’

The apparent freefall in Teigen’s fortunes comes days after Stodden appeared on ICYMI, Slate’s new podcast about internet culture, in which the former then teen reality star discussed the many controversies that she’s largely managed to come away from unscathed, raising questions about very nature of internet celebrity and who gets to attain it.

Also discussed was nemesis, Teigen’s past Twitter behavior. A discussion which soon went viral and caused disconcert to hyper image conscious brand ambassadors in today’s hyper cancel culture.

Target’s decision to drop Teigen’s ‘Cravings Cookware line purportedly came as a result of Target and Teigen deciding to end their partnership in December 2020 according to page6. Target simply removed the line from its website as part of a previously agreed change with the company whereby Cravings is no longer exclusive to Target. A timing that appeared to be rather conspicuous and seemingly saving face?

Do you really want to hurt me?

While Teigen’s cookware line has so far been dropped by Target and Macy’s, it appears to be available from third-party sellers on Walmart.com (for now).

Stodden, who identifies as non-binary and uses ‘they/them’ pronouns, and is no stranger to controversy herself, first came to fame at age 16 in 2011 after marrying a then-51-year-old Doug Hutchison.

Stodden said a lot of the cyberbullying occurred during this time period.

‘All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her ‘wokeness’ is a broken record,’ Stodden posted on Instagram after Tiegen’s mea culpa.

Macy’s did not immediately respond to media overtures for comment Monday. Target, meanwhile, had reportedly decided to end its deal with Teigen before the bullying scandal.

The cookware line appears to be available from third-party sellers on Walmart at a huge markdown. Can anyone guess why?