Brittany Kennedy Augusta Georgia woman arrested following attack on Emily Broadwater at Little Caesar’s outlet. Long running issue sparked vicious beating caught on video.

A woman seen in video viciously beating another woman at a Georgia Little Caesar’s outlet in Augusta was on Tuesday arrested after a week long manhunt for the female who left her foe badly beaten.

Brittany Kennedy, 25, was located on the 300 block of Calvary Drive and taken into custody by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Kennedy had been wanted since May 17, when she allegedly beat 22-year-old Emily Broadwater at the fast food outlet. The confrontation unfolded just after 4 p.m. when Kennedy pulled Broadwater’s chair out from under her, according to a sheriff’s case report.

A bystander recorded the incident and posted video online showing Kennedy repeatedly punching Broadwater in the face before dragging her outside and stomping on her head two times.

Of note, none of the witnesses and the restaurant’s employees intervened during the attack, although someone removed the toddler, seen approaching the two women as they fought and crying ‘mama’ from the scene.

Following the attack, staff members administered first aid kit to Broadwater as she waited for deputies to arrive while Kennedy fled the scene.

Broadwater suffered a black eye, a large laceration on the inside of her lip, a bruise on her forehead and multiple cuts on her head, face and neck according to a case report cited by FOXNews.

While authorities have yet to release a motive in the alleged assault, commentators on social media alluded to Broadwater attacking her victim after learning that her baby’s father had been hanging around with the younger woman while Kennedy was in jail.

The fight allegedly started at a home and ended at Little Caesar’s.

According to Broadwater, she previously watched Kennedy’s children while Kennedy was in jail for another offense. After being released from prison, Kennedy allegedly harassed Broadwater repeatedly before attacking her at the Little Caesars Pizza.

‘All I did was help a friend out with his kids while his baby mama was locked up. She has been harassing me for weeks now,’ Broadwater allegedly said on Facebook.

Kennedy was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping and criminal damage to property in the second degree.