Brittany Kennedy Little caesars brawl: Augusta Georgia woman wanted in vicious beating of Emily Broadwater captured in video.

Because who doesn’t enjoy a good brawl? A Georgia woman is being sought after video captured her embroiled in a ‘vicious’ beatdown with another woman at a Little Caesars venue Monday afternoon.

Video captured the two women, Brittany Kennedy, 25 and Emily Broadwater, 22, of Appling, confronting each other following a skirmish at the fast food outlet in Augusta just on Monday, 4pm.

The viral video, which was taken by a bystander and posted on Twitter, shows Kennedy confronting Broadwater, yanking the chair out from underneath her. Video shows Broadwater scrambling on the ground and screaming as Kennedy — who is seen grabbing the other woman by the hair, pummeling Broadwater repeatedly.

At one point, a toddler with a pink bow in her hair becomes entangled with a bystander shouting, ‘Move the baby! Move the baby!’

No one in the pizza shop attempts to break up the fight — as witnesses look on in disbelief.

‘My baby….’

As Broadwater makes futile attempts at fighting back, Kennedy who has the upper hand, punches her about 20 times, bloodying her opponent’s face.

Kennedy then drags Broadwater out of restaurant to the sidewalk by her hair — as her victim is heard screaming.

Video shows Kennedy throwing Broadwater to the ground and stomping her head with her foot a number of occasions.

‘My baby!’ Broadwater cries as she finally gets up, her face covered in blood.

It’s unclear what prompted the fight.

On Tuesday, the Richmond County Sheriff’s office issued a wanted poster for Kennedy on assault charges, according to a police report posted by Augusta Crime.

Broadwater’s bottom lip was lacerated and ‘severely swollen’ from the beatdown, but she refused to be taken to the hospital via an ambulance, the police report said.

‘That ain’t right’

‘A girl with a baby,’ witness Dean Willard told WJBF. ‘That ain’t right.’

‘They should have handled it a different way rather than doing it in public,’ another witness, Charles Johnson, said according to the station.

Little Caesars has since released the following statement: ‘The safety of our crew members and customers is the most important thing to us. In any case where a customer or employee is in danger, we advise our crew members to call the police immediately.’