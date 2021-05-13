Angela Montgomery Rincon Georgia woman shoots Savannah mom, Gabrielle Rodgers, kidnaps woman’s newborn twins, Matto and Lorenzo Rodgers, only to be arrested a few hours later. No known motive.

A Georgia woman is accused of shooting a young mother— then fleeing with the woman’s newborn twins, authorities said.

Angela Kathleen Montgomery, 23, was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she abducted 6-week-old twins Matto and Lorenzo Rodgers from a home in Savannah, WTGS reported.

Police issued an Amber Alert after she shot the boys’ mother, Gabrielle Rodgers, 23, in the head and chest, Tuesday morning around 10:20 a.m, before fleeing with the babies.

Rodgers was found with critical gunshot wounds at the scene of the abduction and taken to the hospital, WTGS reported.

Police received a tip that Montgomery and the twins may have been in Effingham County.

Abducted twins found following tip

About four hours after the shooting, Montgomery was tracked down at a home with her boyfriend in the Lost Plantation neighborhood of Rincon, WSAV reported.

Montgomery was found hiding at the home in a closet with the same weapon used to shoot Rodgers.

She was taken into custody on one count of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, authorities said. She was denied bond on Wednesday WTOC reported.

The twin boys were found safe at the home but were transported to a hospital for evaluation, police said.

Upon being taken into custody, Montgomery agreed to an interview with police. That’s when she told them she was helping her twin sister — who she doesn’t have — and that the babies were her sister’s.

At the end of the hearing, Montgomery’s attorney requested that she undergo a mental health evaluation WJCL reported.

Local neighbor, Steve Villani told WSAV is a Lost Plantation is a quiet neighborhood. He says Montgomery lived across the street with her husband and a few other children.

Suspect said she was pregnant days before

‘The wife was always nice. I always talked to her,’ Villani told the news network. ‘They were very nice interactions, no problems with them at all.’

Another neighbor said Montgomery told her she was pregnant and was expecting twin babies this month. She added that Montgomery ‘never looked’ pregnant.

A motive for the kidnapping has not been released.

‘What happened today is every mother’s worst nightmare. We are so thankful that Matto and Lorenzo were located quickly and were ultimately unharmed,’ Savannah Police Chief Roy Minter said.

‘This was an all-hands-on-deck approach. Everyone in the Savannah area was looking for this suspect and the twins. The detectives in this case worked quickly, tracking down every available lead while working with our local, state and federal partners, but the case would not have moved as swiftly if it had not also been for the community assistance.’

It wasn’t immediately how Montgomery came to target her victim. Of note, authorities released that the two women were previously known to each other – it remained unclear in what capacity the women knew each other.

An online fundraiser for the twins’ mother who was undergoing surgery had as of Thursday night raised $5293 of a $30K goal.