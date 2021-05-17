Adam Price Bellevue Nebraska father arrested killing son, 3, daughter, 5 years old amid custody battle with estranged wife. Fugitive father found in California after children’s bodies found in suspicious circumstances.

A fugitive father of two young children who were found deceased at a Nebraska home, where they had been staying for a court-ordered visitation with him amid a custody battle with his estranged wife, has been arrested more than 1,600 miles away in California.

Adam L. Price, 35 was arrested hours later in Pacifica, CA, after the bodies of the man’s 5 year old daughter, Emily Price and her 3 year old brother, Theodore Price, were found dead Sunday morning at the father’s home at Bellevue, south of Omaha according to a police report.

Investigators have not disclosed how the brother and sister died, but said the deaths were being treated as ‘suspicious.’

According to a statement from Bellevue Police, officers were dispatched to Price’s home twice over the weekend — once on Saturday evening, and again on Sunday morning, just before 9 a.m.

The children’s mother, who lives in Illinois, had asked Bellevue police to check on their welfare after she was unable to reach them or their father.

DEVELOPING: The Sarpy County attorney’s office confirms with @WOWT6News that two children have been found dead inside this Bellevue home. No other info has been provided yet, @BellevuePolice expected to release more soon. pic.twitter.com/Az06dQv5eM — Marlo Lundak WOWT (@marlolundaktv) May 16, 2021

Homicide investigation launched

Police were called to the home a third time, just after 11 a.m. on Sunday, after someone found the children’s bodies. The father was not present at the home.

Posted children’s mother, Mary C. Nielsen in a Facebook post: ‘I’m so sorry to see you two go. You did not deserve this and I love you so very much. I would fight a thousand fights to have you back again. Heaven gained two beautiful angels and I hope great grandpa was at the gates to greet you. You were the only reasons I survived everything I did and the only reason I am alive. I love you. Til we meet again my sweet babies.’

‘We were fighting for custody in court. I’ve spent every penny I have to try and get custody of my babies full time,’ Nielsen told The Daily Beast.

Adam Price was arrested Sunday evening in Pacifica, near San Francisco. The father awaits extradition to Nebraska. He was expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

He was held on a felony fugitive arrest warrant. Deputy Sarpy County Attorney Bonnie Moore confirmed that Price is under arrest for two counts of Felony Child Abuse resulting in death, which is a Class 2A felony.

As of Monday afternoon, the Bellevue Police Department said that the death of the two children is a homicide investigation.

Nielsen told reporters that she and Adam were in the process of getting divorced and that the children were at their father’s home for a weeklong court-ordered visitation.

‘…abusive, controlling and manipulative.’

Nielsen described her husband to Lincoln Journal Star as ‘abusive, controlling and manipulative.’

The mother-of-two, who had moved to Illinois with the children, called police more than once and went on social media to plead for information on her children’s whereabouts after not hearing from them since Thursday.

Nielsen said her estranged husband was under court order to provide her daily communication with the children during his visits.

Bellevue police twice went to Adam Price’s home in the 2700 block of Alberta Avenue — at 10pm on Saturday and at 9am on Sunday — at Nielsen’s request to check on the children, but left when no one answered the door.

Bellevue police spokesman Capt. Andy Jashinske said in a news release that officers didn’t have sufficient reason to force an entry into the home.

A friend of Nielsen’s went to Price’s home around 11am Sunday at her request and went inside after finding the door unlocked. The friend called police after finding the children’s lifeless bodies.

Nielsen told the Omaha World-Herald that her children had been ‘happy, sweet, loving,’ and described Emily as exceptionally smart and Theodore as a typical little boy who liked playing with superheroes.

‘I wish I could hold you one more time and tell you how much I love you,’ she said in a Facebook post Monday. ‘Rest easy, my sweet babies.’

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched online to help cover the costs associated with the siblings’ funerals. As of late Monday afternoon, $25,625 USD of a $30,000 goal had been raised.