Taylor Kahle San Diego event planner killed by suicidal man jumping from parking garage who landed directly on top of her as woman was out on date with man.

What were the odds? A California woman out on a date was fatally crushed by a man who jumped to his death from a parking garage, police said.

Taylor Kahle, a 29-year-old event planner, had gone to dinner Sunday night for a third date at a pizza restaurant in downtown San Diego, KNSD reported.

‘She had just met someone that she kind of liked – it was new, just starting out – and she was just excited that there was someone she was having a connection with,’ her friend and colleague, Laurel McFarlane, told the outlet.

Around 7:30 p.m., the pair left the restaurant and headed elsewhere.

As they were walking down the street, a suicidal man jumped from the nearby parking garage and landed on top of Kahle, cops said. She was killed on impact, while her date was unharmed, police said of the freak accident.

Once a shy intern who rose to prominence within event planning

The man who jumped from the ‘East Village’ garage was brought to the hospital, where he later died, KSWB reported. His identity has not been released.

The man described by the coroner to be in his 20s to 30s plunged from the ninth floor of the building and fell onto Kahle of San Diego as she was walking with a friend in the 1000 block of J Street shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office.

Kahle’s boss, Laurel McFarlane, of McFarlane Promotions, said the event planner was on a second date with a man she met online. They had gone to the zoo earlier that day and out to dinner that night.

‘I just want people to know she is an incredible person. This tragedy does not define her,’ McFarlane said according to cbs8.com. She said Kahle started as a shy intern eight years ago and found her voice and moved up to senior event manager.

‘I encouraged her, I pushed her in things she didn’t always want to but it was incredible to watch this young lady blossom into this beautiful person,’ McFarlane told the outlet.

Friends of Kahle said she was just days away from her 30th birthday on May 2 — and had planned to go wine tasting in Temecula to celebrate.

She was ‘just so excited about this party,’ McFarlane said.

McFarlane described Kahle as someone who ‘you could always count on.’

‘Just this beautiful person, who had this incredible life ahead of them, is gone – in such a tragic way,’ McFarlane told KNSD. ‘She had so much more to give.’

A memorial where friends were paying tribute to Kahle continued to grow in the East Village on Monday night.